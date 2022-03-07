5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Manchester City | Premier League 2021-22

Eager to extend their eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Manchester United made the short trip to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Ralf Rangnick’s side, they were completely outclassed by the hosts and were ultimately lucky to get away with a 4-1 defeat.

Manchester United started well, pressing aggressively to keep City from building from the back. Unfortunately, their plans fell apart just five minutes into the fixture when Kevin De Bruyne drilled home from close range. The visitors had no answer for the defending champions’ rapid-fast counter-attack.

Former City academy boy Jadon Sancho restored parity for United 17 minutes later, with the Englishman curling the ball brilliantly from the edge of the box.

Instead of getting pegged back by the goal, the Citizens charged ahead and regained their lead in the 28th minute. De Bruyne doubled his tally for the night, smashing the ball home from close range.

23 minutes into the second half, De Bruyne turned provider, setting up Riyad Mahrez’s thumping strike to put City firmly in control. The Algerian doubled his tally in the 90th minute, allowing the defending champions to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Except for the opening half hour, it turned out to be a thoroughly one-sided contest, one that greatly hurt United’s top-four chances.

Here are five Man United players who came up short in their trip to Manchester City:

#5 Marcus Rashford

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Brought in for Paul Pogba in the 65th minute, Marcus Rashford did nothing to justify his introduction.

Instead of providing penetration in the final third, the Englishman looked like a misfit, struggling to adjust to the pace of the game.

🇳🇬 @mufcxleb 🥵 Marcus Rashford vs Man City | Carrington’s Finest Marcus Rashford vs Man City | Carrington’s Finest 🔥😍🥵 https://t.co/PPiyHGDnHs

In his 26-minute cameo, Rashford only took 11 touches of the ball and made three accurate passes.

The academy graduate failed to register even a single shot and lost three of his four ground duels.

#4 Fred

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

After a couple of decent performances, Fred once again failed to make any impact for the Red Devils. He looked sluggish and confused and was completely smothered by Man City’s spirited midfielders.

Except for the opening session, the Brazilian barely got into the game and struggled incessantly, both up top and at the back.

In the eighth minute, Fred was played through on goal by Bruno Fernandes, but he couldn’t get his shot away on time and was closed down by Ederson.

Over the course of the match, the 29-year-old had no key passes, lost 10 duels, and was dribbled past a whopping seven times. Surely an encounter to forget for the midfielder.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Manchester United were without both Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo for their match against Manchester City, with both of them ruled out due to injury.

In their absence, Ralf Rangnick opted for a false nine, deploying Bruno Fernandes in that role.

Brilliant as he is, the Portuguese struggled to impose himself in the final third and failed to trouble Ederson even once in the match.

His distribution was below par (71.4 percent accuracy), he provided one key pass, and could not complete either of his two attempted dribbles.

²⁹ @clinicalkai Bruno Fernandes is the worst player with good stats I’ve ever seen. Bruno Fernandes is the worst player with good stats I’ve ever seen.

Manchester City were also excellent at keeping the Portugal international off the ball. He lost 10 of his 12 duels and lost possession 15 times.

It is fair to say that Manchester City were wildly successful at neutralizing the threat that Fernandes brings to the table.

#2 Harry Maguire

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Courtesy of his struggles at the heart of Manchester United’s defense this season, all eyes were on captain Harry Maguire at the Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Englishman was caught ball-watching more often than not and failed to organize his men at the back.

Despite United’s strong start, Manchester City were able to carve open a chance for themselves in the fifth minute. Instead of closing down the threat, Maguire was caught back-peddling, which allowed De Bruyne to put his foot through and get on the scoresheet.

Maguire was not completely at fault for City’s second, as it was more of a collective failure by United defenders. But the defender could have surely done better to read the threat.

o2baby.s.n.a @Solomon_Nee

#MCIMUN #MUFC #ManchesterDerby A classic compilation of Harry Maguire the captain of the Red devils A classic compilation of Harry Maguire the captain of the Red devils😹😹#MCIMUN #MUFC #ManchesterDerby https://t.co/v71uCRUcOA

The former Leicester City man also struggled to play out of the back. His passing was lethargic and did United no favors as they looked to hit on the break. Another sub-par outing by the man wearing the Red Devils’ prestigious armband.

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Coming in for Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka did nothing to justify his inclusion into the Manchester United starting XI.

The right-back was torn apart time and again by City’s quick-footed attackers, as they clearly targeted his side right from the get-go.

The 24-year-old was largely at fault for Man City’s second goal, as he was rather easily brushed aside by Phil Foden en route to goal.

Foden’s shot was saved by De Gea, the resulting rebound by Harry Maguire, but De Bruyne eventually made United pay from Silva’s rebound.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Wan-Bissaka and Maguire cost £130m and were signed *after* United supposedly sorted out their scouting and recruitment department. Wan-Bissaka and Maguire cost £130m and were signed *after* United supposedly sorted out their scouting and recruitment department.

Wan-Bissaka’s distribution was awful as well and he failed to provide anything going forward. Lost possession cheaply as well (15 times) and was arguably the worst player to wear United’s prestigious red kit at the Etihad on Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar