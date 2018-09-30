5 Manchester United players who have flopped under Jose Mourinho

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 30 Sep 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many Man United players have struggled for form under Mourinho

Manchester United’s poor start to the season continues, with the club losing its latest Premier League game against West Ham United on Saturday. The Red Devils currently risk seeing their season fall apart if a major resurgence does not occur at Old Trafford.

At the front of all the pressure, though, is manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician has so far failed to transform the club despite already being in his third season. When Mourinho was handed the job, he himself said he must be judged after three years in charge.

As it stands, nothing shows that Man United is heading towards the right direction. Instead, the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager’s reign has been characterised by disaffection, mutiny and gross player underperformance.

It is not difficult to point out many Man United players who have regressed under the tutelage of Mourinho. The Portuguese has overseen a tenure where most of his players are seriously struggling to find their feet.

And these are not only players he came to meet at the club. In fact, most of Mourinho’s own signings have struggled to make any meaningful impact at Old Trafford.

Below are five Man United players who have become flops under Mourinho:

#5 Anthony Martial

Martial's performances have dipped since the arrival of Mourinho

Perhaps the player that has regressed the most under Mourinho, Anthony Martial was once Manchester United’s most influential player. The French forward enjoyed a fruitful spell under ex-Red Devils manager Louis van Gaal when he was being played as a striker.

Despite emerging as Man United’s top scorer before the arrival of Mourinho, the former Monaco man has since been a pale shadow of himself. Martial’s chances of playing as a striker was limited following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which meant he had to be shifted to the right-wing position.

However, he has still failed to nail a place in Mourinho’s team due to the Portuguese’s preference for defensive-minded players. Despite all these, Martial started the 2017-18 season in marvellous form, until the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January halted his development.

The 22-year-old is hugely talented, but under Mourinho, he has simply failed to shine.

1 / 5 NEXT