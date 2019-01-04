5 Manchester United players who have improved the most under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 04 Jan 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at Old Trafford, Manchester United have looked like an entirely different team. In fact, it is almost hard to believe that this was the same set of players that had been lackluster under Jose Mourinho, the same team that had conceded as many goals as they had scored, and the same team that had struggled to score the first goal in most of the games.

The Norwegian has freshened up the air at his former club and he has them playing in a style similar to the United team that he had been an integral part of as a player.

Manchester United have now won 4 games in a row for the first time this season and have scored 14 goals and conceded just 3 in that time. Most importantly, since Solskjaer's appointment, they have registered 60 shots, 34 of which have been on target! Old Trafford has been buzzing with excitement, basking in the extravagant football on display and there's an air of positivity all around.

The month of January has brought with it speculation and rumour of potential transfers, however, United already look like a far better side, thanks to the huge impact Solskjaer has had on the players at his disposal.

Almost every member of his team has been influenced by his management, and these players have bettered themselves under the guidance of the Norwegian. However, there are 5 players who have vastly improved themselves every since Solskjaer has taken over as the caretaker manager.

The Norwegian seems to understand the requirements of these men and he has unshackled them and set them free to enjoy their football. Today, we take a look at the 5 players who have improved the most under Solskjaer.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian has been the butt of the jokes of fans and opposition alike this season, due to his poor first touch, tendency to miss easy chances and bad run of form. Mourinho's usage of the Belgian had not helped him either, as Lukaku mostly looked isolated and lost in the opposition half, because the Portuguese liked to station his team deep. He had scored just 6 goals in 16 games under the Portuguese this season.

With the arrival of Solskjaer though, the tides have turned. Lukaku was on compassionate leave for the first two games since the arrival of his new boss, but has now come off the bench twice to score a goal in each of those game.

He has looked sharp, fitter and now has the support of the free flowing tactics of his new manager. It is only a matter of time before he starts leading the line again and knocks the opposition defences off with his speed and power.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement