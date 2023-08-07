5 Manchester United players who will play a crucial part in the 2023-24 season

Manchester United are gearing up for a season that promises to be quite exciting. A pre-season tour of the US has been completed and while the results have not been what fans may have been expecting, there have been a number of positives to take.

In what will be manager Erik ten Hag's second season in charge, there will be a fair amount of expectations after what was a fairly successful first year. So far, United have been relatively active in the transfer market, signing players to fill in key positions.

Mason Mount's arrival will boost the midfield and provide an upgrade on Christian Eriksen who looked jaded in the latter stages of games last season. Andre Onana will be replacing David de Gea after more than a decade in goal. His sweeper-keeper style of play will be something fans have been craving for a while now.

Another deal that has been wrapped up is of Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund. The young striker will be tasked to amp up the goal tally from last season, where United struggled massively.

Manchester United also mark their return to the Champions League after finishing third last season which means they will again have a congested fixture list to navigate. Much like the performers of last season, Ten Hag will be hoping key players of the side will rise up to the challenge this time. Below we take a look at five such players who will be crucial to Manchester United's success in 2023-24.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Before last season, Marcus Rashford looked a pale shadow of the blistering talented teenager that had broken through the ranks at the club. However, under the new manager's guidance and trust, Rashford was one of the most in-form forwards in the game.

The academy graduate was on song post the FIFA World Cup and scored goals left and right. His season ended with a tally of 30 goals across domestic and European games which is his highest since being promoted to the first team. With more reinforcements this season, Rashford will be expected to keep up his rich vein of scoring and carry the United attack on his shoulders.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Since joining the Red Devils, Bruno Fernandes has been consistently performing for the club. While his numbers in front of goal might have dwindled slightly over the last season or so, he has continued to be a threat from midfield by pulling the strings and orchestrating attacks with 11 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He also created the most chances in the league last season (119).

Fernandes had been criticised on occasion last season for his attitude in certain games such as the infamous 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool. However, there aren't many better in his position when he is performing to his fullest abilities. Now the official captain of the side, Fernandes will have added responsibility on his shoulders to get United back to where they belong.

#3 Andre Onana

Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

It has been 12 years since David de Gea made the number 1 position his own at Old Trafford. But this season will see the biggest change in terms of position, with the Cameroonian displacing the long-serving Spaniard. De Gea was exposed on numerous instances last season when his lack of passing cost the side while his shot-stopping was also questionable.

Arriving from Inter Milan, Andre Onana could not have been more of an antithesis of the man he is tasked with replacing. Good with his feet, vocal and commanding of his own box, Onana comes with a skill set that is entertaining and risky in equal measure.

Now, United finally have a ball-playing keeper who is familiar with Ten Hag's style of possession-based football and starting attacks from the back. All eyes will be on Onana but as a strong character, he will be tasked with protecting United's goal in a very different way.

#4 Casemiro

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United suffered two humiliating losses in the opening two games of the Premier League last season. One could be forgiven for thinking it was going to be a disaster of a season post those two losses. Enter Casemiro from Real Madrid in a mega-money deal and United's fortunes changes almost instantaneously.

An elite defensive midfielder, the Brazilian completely transformed Manchester United from a fragile mess to a solid and rugged outfit. From the first glance, he looked like the missing piece in midfield, the defensive screen United were missing all these years.

Not only were his defensive attributes on full display, his forward passing and goals from midfield left many surprised. With a full pre-season behind him now, the five-time Champions League winner will be hoping to carry on from where he left off last season, albeit in a more disciplined fashion.

#5 Lisandro Martinez

Real Betis v Manchester United: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Much like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez arrived last season along with Erik ten Hag. There were initial jibes of the Argentine not being tall enough upon his arrival. Regardless, the central defender kept to his task and shut up doubters with his performances.

Being a left-footed defender, he slotted seamlessly alongside Raphael Varane and formed a solid partnership at the back. Martinez was nothing short of phenomenal for Manchester United with his aggressive style of tackling and never shied away from squaring up to any opponent.

Add to that, his accurate passing and long balls from deep, forwards like Rashford had a good run at opposition defences. With a World Cup and League Cup under his belt, Martinez looks ready to take guard for the Old Trafford outfit once again.