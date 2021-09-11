5 Manchester United records that are still held by Cristiano Ronaldo

The highlight of the 2021-22 summer transfer window has to be the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The homecoming was much awaited by the Manchester United fans, yet when it materialized, it felt very unexpected.

Cristiano Ronaldo has developed and matured into a different and more effective player now. During his first spell at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo created some records and broke some previous ones. He has now returned to United after a period of 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the owner of a few records at Manchester United

Not that all the records set by Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United were unbreakable. But the club has undergone so many changes in the past 12 years that no player has looked good enough to break some records.

On that note, let's have a look at the five records still held by Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United:

#5 Highest transfer fee received for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2003. The Portuguese was only 18 back then. Ronaldo grew and developed into one of the best wingers in the world during his first spell at Manchester United.

His quick feet, nimble footwork and amazing ability to score goals on a regular basis was key to him being the best in the world. The Manchester United star was always making headlines during the memorable first stint.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent six years at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, eventually attracted interest from Real Madrid. In the summer of 2009, Manchester United and Real Madrid came into an agreement for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid paid £80 million for the transfer, a world record fee at the time.

Till date, Manchester United haven't received a fee that high while selling a player. Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Inter Milan resulted in the second-highest transfer fee received by United, which was £74 million. It looks unlikely that this record will be broken any time soon unless a United player has an unbelievable season and decides to move away like Cristiano Ronaldo back then.

#4 Only Manchester United player to win Puskas Award

Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

It was in 2009 that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) decided to introduce the Puskas award. The award is handed to a male or female football player scoring the most outrageous and technically beautiful goal of the calendar year.

In the 2008-09 Champions League, Manchester United faced FC Porto in the quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score a peach of a goal in the second leg of this fixture.

Having received the ball from Anderson 40 yards from goal, Cristiano Ronaldo with a minimal backlift took a strike at goal. The result was a rocketing shot into the back of the net, beating the goalkeeper on his right side. The strike was so good that the keeper had no chance.

Cristiano Ronaldo deservedly won the FIFA Puskas Award in 2009 for this sublime strike. Wayne Rooney is the only other Manchester United player to have been nominated for the award for his outrageous overhead kick against Manchester City in the 2010-11 season.

