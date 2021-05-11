5 Manchester United stars who failed under Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the greatest managers in the history of football but even he has failed to get the best out of some players. Ferguson was excellent at man-management but there were a few players that he couldn't help succeed.

Some of these players were roped in for a lot of money and they could not go on to justify their price tags. There are also some world-class players who flopped under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and still went on to have good careers elsewhere.

Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't these players realize their potential at Manchester United

For any player to hit the ground running at a new club and keep it going, a multitude of factors have to work out in his favour, ranging from the team's style of play to whether or not the manager has taken a liking to him by virtue of his attitude and mentality.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United stars who failed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

#5 Ravel Morrison

Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison

Ravel Morrison came from a difficult environment and although he was great at wriggling his way past opposition players, he couldn't do the same with the turmoil of his personal life which found a way of catching up with him in the most unceremonious ways.

Sir Alex Ferguson revealed in his autobiography that Ravel Morrison was as naturally talented a player as any that's come to Old Trafford. He also said that although it hurt to sell him to West Ham in 2012 but the club were left with no other choice as his problems away from the pitch continued to escalate.

Morrison was apparently more talented than even Paul Pogba and if you check out his highlight reels, you'll get glimpses of the genius of the man. Wayne Rooney has said he was taken aback by the natural ability of Ravel Morrison who nutmegged Nemanja Vidic thrice inside a minute during a training session.

But Rooney agrees with his former manager and says that Morrison did not make it because of his lifestyle and environment despite being more talented than the likes of Paul Pogba or Jesse Lingard. Morrison is currently a free-agent at the age of 28 and it is heartbreaking to see such great talent go to waste.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has terminated his contract with Dutch club ADO Den Haag by mutual consent. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2021

#4 Diego Forlan

Diego Forlan of Manchester United celebrates scoring the first goal of the FA Cup match against Liverpool

Diego Forlan was reportedly hijacked from Middlesbrough's clutches at the last minute by Manchester United for £6.9 million. While Diego Forlan will go down in history as one of the finest strikers of his generation, winning two European Golden Boots and the Golden Ball in the 2010 World Cup, he was a failure at Manchester United.

He scored just 17 goals in 98 matches and that pales in comparison to the 59 goals he scored for Villarreal in 128 matches and the 96 in 197 he scored for Atletico Madrid. Forlan still attained cult status at Manchester United for a spectacular brace he scored against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

He scored just one goal in his first 34 matches at Manchester United and that was just impossible to recover from. Forlan enjoyed his best years since leaving Manchester United in 2004 and the Old Trafford faithful will always be a bit disappointed with how one of the finest strikers of his generation failed to flourish at the Theatre of Dreams.

🗣 "Ball into Diego Forlan ... AND HE'S DONE IT AGAIN!"@DiegoForlan7 bagged a late winner v Chelsea #OnThisDay in 2003! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nm2IKUknSN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2019

1 / 2 NEXT