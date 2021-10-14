5 Manchester United stars who could leave in the January Transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United project has been on the verge of taking off for a minute now. It's not been an easy start to the new season and while the brouhaha on social media paints a crisis, the Red Devils are far from being defunct.

Solskjaer's Manchester United squad rebuild is in its final phase

When Solskjaer took over as Manchester United manager halfway through the 2018-19 season, he inherited an ageing squad with far too much deadwood. In two and a half seasons, the Manchester United manager has done a great job at cleansing the club.

He has been able to do that whilst guiding his side to third and second-placed finishes in his two full seasons at the club and qualifying for the Champions League.

But there are still a few areas that warrant improvement. An excellent technician in defensive midfield ought to be a priority. To raise funds for a world-class signing in midfield, Manchester United need to sell. There are still quite a few players in the squad who could be done with in order to furnish funds for future transfers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United stars who could leave in the upcoming January transfer window.

#5 Phil Jones

Phil Jones was named in Manchester United's matchday squad for the Carabao Cup match against West Ham in September. It was the first time in 19 months that Jones was cleared to play a match. He has been absent ever since though and it sadly looks like his Manchester United career is coming to a close.

Jones has intermittently proven to be a reliable presence at the back, although he is not without his shortcomings. The 29-year-old's persistent knee injury has seen him fall down the pecking order and he is currently the fifth-choice centre-back at the club.

Jones would like to stay in England but it remains to be seen whether clubs will want to invest in a player who is so prone to injuries. But there's no doubt that the Red Devils will be open to hearing offers for him in January as they really don't have much use for him anymore.

#4 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were extensively linked with Kieran Trippier this past summer. The absence of a proper backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is cause for concern for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are crying out loud for a more attacking option at right-back who can alternate with Wan-Bissaka.

While the young Englishman is excellent in a defensive sense, he has to improve his attacking output. Meanwhile, Dalot is pretty reliable in attack but his defensive abilities are quite suspect.

The Portuguese international had a rather impressive loan spell at AC Milan last season. He scored two goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri last term.

Dalot can thrive in a league where the action is not as high-octane and end-to-end as it can get so often in the Premier League. Manchester United could also use the proceeds from Dalot's sale to perhaps rope in one of Max Aarons or Kieran Trippier.

