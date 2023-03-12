5 match winners who are very inconsistent

A player can have all the talent in the world but it won't translate to success unless he is consistent. Consistency in football requires discipline, focus and hard work. Players who can consistently deliver the goods have a better chance of being successful in their careers.

A consistent player is someone who their team can rely on to maintain a high level of performance over the course of a considerable amount of time. Consistent players are valuable to their team as they provide stability and a sense of reliability.

Plenty of gifted players struggle with form on a regular basis. They pose a unique set of problems for their coaches as they can be match winners on one particular day and then be mediocre on the next.

Let's take a look at five match winners who are very inconsistent.

#5 James Maddison (Leicester City)

James Maddison is one of the best playmakers in the Premier League. He possesses great technique and is capable of scoring goals and creating chances equally well. He has been a standout performer for Leicester City for several years now.

Despite his undeniable talent, however, Maddison has struggled to reach the heights that many feel he is capable of. Inconsistency has been a major issue, with periods of good form often followed by periods where he's bang average.

Additionally, injuries have hampered his progress and he has struggled to maintain a consistent run of games in the team. Some have also suggested that he needs to further develop his game and add more variety to his game to reach his full potential.

#4 Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Angel Di Maria is, without a doubt, one of the most talented players of his generation. The Argentinian icon possesses many qualities that make him an asset to any team. He has exceptional dribbling skills and is an expert at finding his teammates in tight spaces.

Di Maria is renowned for his ability to create chances for his teammates. He also has a good work rate and is willing to track back and defend when needed.

However, inconsistency has been a major issue throughout his career. This has often led to frustration from fans and managers alike, as he has been known to have periods of poor form and struggles with injuries.

He is capable of producing moments of magic in games but he also has a propensity for becoming a passenger in others.

#3 Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Paul Pogba has all the attributes to become an all-time great. His dribbling skills and passing range are simply unmatched and he is a towering presence on the football pitch.

Despite winning the World Cup with France in 2018 and earning multiple trophies early on in his career, the consensus is that Pogba has failed to realize his potential. Pogba is a central midfielder whose workrate has always come under plenty of criticism.

He often doesn't work hard enough during defensive transitions and his decision-making can be rather ordinary at times. Pogba's Manchester United stint was plagued by inconsistency and injury problems.

The majority of United fans were happy to see the Frenchman leave the club last summer as in addition to his inconsistency on the field, his discipline away from it was also questionable.

No new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. Paul Pogba has not been called up for Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasonsNo new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. Paul Pogba has not been called up for Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons 🚨⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #UELNo new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. https://t.co/Ag6CjW56Cb

#2 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio made an impressive start to his career at Real Madrid, quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young players in the team. His dynamic attacking style, excellent ball control and eye for goal made him an instant hit among fans.

However, since his initial impact, Asensio has failed to live up to expectations, struggling with injuries and inconsistency. Despite flashes of brilliance, his performances have been patchy and he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter in the team.

Fans and pundits alike have expressed disappointment at his lack of progress, with many feeling that he has not fulfilled his early promise. Having become a peripheral figure at the club this term, Asensio is being heavily linked with an exit.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already had an excellent career and has won major titles like the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. He is only 24 years old and has already established himself as one of the best full-backs of his generation.

While he has mesmerized us with his passing range and ball progression abilities, he has come under severe criticism for his defensive skills. Alexander-Arnold also goes through spells where he appears to be extremely low on confidence and seems to give up rather easily.

If not for his inconsistency, he'd already have been acknowledged as one of the finest players on the planet.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Trent Alexander-Arnold committed 2 errors leading to a shot on Saturday; the most by a player in a Premier League game this season Trent Alexander-Arnold committed 2 errors leading to a shot on Saturday; the most by a player in a Premier League game this season 😖 Trent Alexander-Arnold committed 2 errors leading to a shot on Saturday; the most by a player in a Premier League game this season https://t.co/IVNkWZOaGb

