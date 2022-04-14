5 matches which could decide the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City 

The Premier League title race is heading to an epic conclusion with Manchester City and Liverpool battling to outpace each other to the finish line. The showdown between the two sides at the Etihad last weekend was billed as the title decider.

The two sides produced an absolute cracker of a game but ended up sharing the spoils as the game ended 2-2. Manchester City are currently at the top of the table with 74 points while Liverpool are breathing down their necks with 73.

Pep Guardiola's side have an easier set of fixtures compared to the Merseysiders. But Liverpool have looked utterly dominant since the turn of the year and it wouldn't be wise to write them off just yet.

On that note, let's take a look at five matches that could decide the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

#5 West Ham United vs Manchester City (May 15)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United are embroiled in the race for a top-four berth. The Hammers need to eke out as many points as they can in their remaining six games. When the two sides met each other in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in November 2021, City won 2-1.

David Moyes' men can put up a fight, but after the first quarter of the season, they've been quite inconsistent. West Ham United have also beaten the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the league this term. They have proven that they are capable of pulling off an upset.

This will also be both sides' second to last Premier League game of the season and if both City and Liverpool are still going neck to neck, this could be a crucial encounter.

#4 Liverpool vs Everton (24 April)

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

The Merseyside derby returns to Anfield this April 24. Liverpool will host bitter rivals Everton and the stakes are high for both sides. While Liverpool will be looking to get all three points to keep pace with City, Everton will be looking for a positive result in a bid to survive relegation.

Despite the Toffees' poor form, they are expected to turn up big time, especially after suffering a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture. Everton will most definitely enjoy throwing a spanner in Liverpool's works at this critical juncture.

The element of desperation with regard to their relegation battle will afford more of an edge to Frank Lampard's side when the two sides meet later this month.

#3 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur (7 May)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool will take on Champions League aspirants Tottenham Hotspur in May in what is yet another high-profile encounter. Spurs have been in sensational form in recent weeks, winning their last four league games with a combined scoreline of 14-2.

Antonio Conte's men are currently fourth in the Premier League table and as things stand, they look set to book the final Champions League spot this term. The game against Liverpool is going to be very important to them as they will also need to gear up for the North London derby against Arsenal the following week.

This game will definitely have ramifications in the Premier League title race and the race for a top-four spot.

#2 Liverpool vs Manchester United (19 April)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool will renew hostilities with rivals Manchester United next Tuesday night. Manchester United were dismantled by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. The hapless Red Devils lost 5-0 at home in one of their most embarrassing defeats in recent times.

They are not in great shape right now either, but this United team is capable of responding well with their backs against the wall. Manchester United have just about managed to remain in the race for a top four berth and would love to scupper the Merseysiders' plans.

Liverpool will definitely fancy their chances against this worn out and often insipid Manchester United. But Rangnick's side have got enough firepower in their ranks to pull a surprise or maybe hold Liverpool to a draw.

#1 Manchester City vs Aston Villa (22 May)

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

This will be Manchester City's final game of the season. What tale would it be if Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa derailed Manchester City on the final day of the season to help his former side win the Premier League title. If Philippe Coutinho can contribute to it, it would be quite a fairytale ending as far as Liverpool fans are concerned.

But that's quite a long shot from where we're standing right now. Villa have lost all of their last four Premier League matches and are in poor shape. This match will only be relevant to the title race if Liverpool stay in it until the final gameweek.

If they manage to do that and still need Manchester City to slip up, Liverpool will need the iconic Stevie G to lend them a hand. There's no doubt as to whether or not he'll want to oblige.

