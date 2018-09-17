Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group Stage you can't afford to miss

Sahaj Kishen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.58K   //    17 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Excited for the Champions League? Buzzing for those mid-week matches? Well, the 8-month-long European competition begins tomorrow and the elite battle it out to crown themselves king. However, there are a total of 106 matches, just in the group stages! And trust me, you don’t want to be stuck watching AEK Athens vs Benfica. So, here are 5 matches that you cannot afford to miss in the group stages.

#1 Manchester United vs Juventus - Old Trafford, 24th October, 12:30 AM [IST]

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly
Ronaldo and Dybala will be a fearsome duo

Surely to be one of the most exciting matches this year, you can expect fireworks from both sides. Juventus have a stunningly good team, with Alex Sandro, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and of course Cristiano Ronaldo lining up for the Bianconeri.

They have done some great work in the transfer market too, not only signing CR7 but also reuniting their “BBC” defensive trio of Barzagli, Bonnuci and Chiellini. Manchester United only bought Fred and Diogo Dalot in the window, but after all the drama surrounding Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho, it finally feels like United have begun to click like a team with Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw emerging as key players.

United do have issues in defence, however, and a tough European night in Manchester will be quite a test for Jose’s boys. Also, as Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford and Pogba plays his former employers, it’ll be a night of supreme football and rekindling old friendships.

#2 Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid - Signal Iduna Park, 25th October, 12:30 AM [IST]

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Griezmann and co. rampaged their way to the Europa League

When Atletico Madrid won the Europa league, people were impressed. When they added signings including exciting wingers Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins AND retained Antoine Griezmann, is when people really took notice.

But it wasn’t until they beat Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup until did people really know that Los Rojiblancos are gunning for glory in Europe this season. With a ludicrously talented back line consisting of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, partners at international level, along with new signing French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez, Atletico are a rock at the back.

While the Madrid side may have had a superb last season, such can hardly be said of their opponents, Dortmund. They finished 29 points behind champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – their star striker. However, they have signed both Barcelona forward Palco Alcacer (on loan) and Alex Witsel.

Also, with exciting American playmaker Christian Pulisic and 18-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho under Marco Reus’ captaincy, Dortmund can dream big. Look out for this one, a battle of two teams with immense talent, hungry to assert themselves in Europe.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba
Sahaj Kishen
CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 : Group C Analysis
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards in Europe right now
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 5 U-23 stars to watch...
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions that the 2018/19 Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 7 best goal-scoring midfielders in the world...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us