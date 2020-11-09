5 matches to watch during the upcoming international break

Football fans often tend to dread the international break, but this particular month will play host to its fair share of exciting fixtures that can potentially enthral viewers across the world. With international football becoming increasingly competitive in the recent past, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are all likely to feature for their countries over the next two weeks.

The UEFA Nations League has seen several intriguing fixtures over the past two months as the heavyweights of Europe look to strengthen their hold over the continent. Several teams have underperformed in the showpiece tournament and will want to prove a point this month.

The international break will also bear witness to a number of FIFA World Cup qualifiers as several registered CONMEBOL nations battle it out to qualify for the prestigious tournament in 2022. The likes of Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay have revamped their squads this year and will want to put their best foot forward over the next couple of weeks.

With several intriguing fixtures taking place across the footballing world, the allure of international football is set to be an adequate antidote to a distinct dearth of club fixtures this month after an extraordinarily hectic year. Several national teams have their fortunes on the line this month and have plenty to play for in some particularly intriguing international fixtures.

#5 Argentina vs Paraguay (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Lionel Messi has a history with Paraguay

Paraguay may not be a particularly high-profile team but the South American nation has certainly caused Argentina their fair share of problems in the recent past. Paraguay are one of the most effective teams against Argentina's style of play and Lionel Messi and his cohorts will have to find a way to penetrate the opposition's low block.

The previous meeting between these two sides in a dramatic group stage fixture in the 2019 Copa America saw Argentina held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay. Lionel Messi did score on the day but did not find it easy to break down the staunch Paraguayan defence.

The Barcelona star will have plenty of support from the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Angel di Maria, and Paulo Dybala, and his recent brace against Real Betis should hold him in good stead in the international break. Paraguay have thwarted Argentina before, however, and will want to make a statement against the South American giants.

#4 Croatia vs Portugal (UEFA Nations League)

Portugal face a stern test this week

Portugal have emerged as one of the most dangerous sides in Europe over the past few months and will be intent on allowing their young crop of players to take the reins in the UEFA Nations League.

The Iberian nation won the first edition of the competition and with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in their ranks, Portugal have a blend of experience and youth that could potentially become the envy of the continent.

Croatia, on the other hand, have been struggling with their own transition to the next generation since their exhilarating run in the 2018 World Cup. Portugal thrashed the Croatians by a 4-1 margin in their previous meeting and will hope to manage a similar result when the two sides meet next week.

