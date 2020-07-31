5 meanest defences in European club football this season

Real Madrid lifted their 34th La Liga title in 2019-20. It is probably safe to say that Zidane's men took the adage 'defence wins you titles' to heart as they recorded their first triumph in league football in three years.

The Los Blancos have one of the best defensive records in the top five European football leagues this season. Let us have a look at where they rank among the meanest defences in European club football in 2019-20.

Note: Ligue 1 teams have not been considered because the top flight football season in France ended with ten games left, which meant that these teams played a lot less games than the others on this list.

Five meanest defences in European club football in 2019-20:

#1: Real Madrid - 25 goals conceded (38 games)

Real Madrid's defensive lynchpins - SergioRamos (left) and Casemiro.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure meant that Real Madrid were always going to lose out on 30-40 goals a season.

After struggling last season, Zinedine Zidane finally seems to have figured out the formula. Instead of trying to replace Ronaldo's goals, he has strengthened his team's defence, making Real Madrid the most miserly defense in European club football this season.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have been excellent. Dani Carvajal seems to have found a new lease of life, and the usually defensively suspect Marcelo also improved by leaps and bounds.

Thibaut Courtois was a much maligned figure after his dismal season in 2018-19, but he's now back to his best while new signing Ferland Mendy was also a revelation.

The likes of Eder Militao, Nacho and Alvaro Areola also stepped up when needed while Casemiro was impressive while operating mostly under the radar.

#2: Atletico Madrid - 27 goals conceded (38 games)

Jan Oblak was his usual brilliant self for Atletico Madrid this season.

Atletico Madrid lost three of their regular back-four at the end of last season. So people could be forgiven for thinking that the Rojiblancos could struggle defensively this season. But nothing of that sort happened.

Simeone's brand of warriors might have had new faces in their ranks, but their solid defending continued unabated. Jan Oblak was his usual brilliant self while Jose Gimenez was also consistent.

New signings Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi impressed for the Spanish capital club as well.