5 members of Real Madrid's historic La Decima team who are now retired

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in Europe. The Spanish outfit holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League titles (14). They are also the current defending champions of the competition. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final held at the Stade de France.

In 2014, the club won a historic 10th Champions League title famously known as "La Decima". That year, they overcame fellow La Liga and Madrid side Atletico Madrid to lift the coveted European title.

Diego Godin gave Atleti the lead via a header in the first half, but a late header goal from Sergio Ramos in stoppage time restored parity for Real Madrid. The match went into extra time, and Los Blancos strolled to a 4-1 victory thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's been nine years since the historic night in Lisbon, and some of the players who were on duty for Madrid that day have hung their boots. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five members of Real's 10th Champions League triumph who are now retired.

#5 Alvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa retired at the age of 34

Former Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa was a member of the Real Madrid squad that conquered Europe in 2014. The 2010 World Cup winner featured in four of Madrid's group-stage games en route to the final that season, scoring once and providing an assist.

A knee injury sidelined him throughout the knockout games, but he recovered in time to be named in the final match-day squad. However, he was on the bench for the entire game duration.

Arbeloa finally got a Champions League winners medal seven years after losing with Liverpool to AC Milan in the 2007 final. He would go on to win another Champions League title with Los Blancos in 2016.

The right-back left Real Madrid in 2016 to Premier League club West Ham United. He spent one season with the Hammers, retiring in June 2017 at the age of 34.

He made a total of 238 appearances for Los Blancos, registering six goals and 15 assists. Currently aged 40, Arbeloa is the Real Madrid U-19 team manager.

#4 Fabio Coentrao

Fabio Coentrao in action

Another member of the historic La Decima squad who is retired is Fabio Coentrao. The Portuguese left-back was integral in Madrid's European success in 2014.

Despite not featuring for his side in the tournament until the knockout stage, Coentrao gave a good account when called upon. He provided one assist in six games which includes the final where he was taken off for Marcelo in the 59th minute.

The Portuguese had brief loan spells at AS Monaco and Sporting Lisbon in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons respectively. He also won another Champions League title with the Madrid club in 2017 despite playing just two group-stage games.

He joined his boyhood club Rio Ave following the termination of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. The 35-year-old finally retired from professional football in 2021 after two seasons with Rio Ave.

#3 Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira hung his boots in 2021

Sami Khedira spent five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu (2010-2015). In his five seasons in Spain, he won six major titles including La Decima in 2014.

The former Germany international was in the starting XI for the 2014 final in Lisbon, playing for 59 minutes until he was substituted for Isco. He made five appearances for Real Madrid in that season's Champions League.

Khedira announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-21 season. He had spells with Juventus and Hertha Berlin after his exit from Santiago Bernabeu in 2015. The central midfielder played a total of 161 games for the Spanish club, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists.

#2 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

The Spanish shot-stopper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time. Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend and one of the best players in the club's history. A product of the Madrid Academy, he spent 16 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, winning a plethora of trophies.

Casillas was Los Blancos' first-choice goalkeeper in the 2013-14 Champions League season. He kept six clean sheets and conceded nine goals in 13 games in the competition that term. He also captained his side in the final against Atletico Madrid but made an error that led to Los Rojiblancos' lone goal in the 4-1 victory.

The Spaniard holds the record for most clean sheets in the Champions League (57). He is also the youngest goalkeeper to win the prestigious European title (19 years, four days).

Casillas left Real Madrid for FC Porto in 2015. He spent five seasons with the Portuguese club and was forced to retire in 2020 following a medical condition with his heart.

He made a total of 725 appearances for Los Blancos, registering 264 clean sheets in the process.

#1 Gareth Bale

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The former Wales international announced his retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Bale's decision to call it quit on professional football at 33 came as a surprise as he had recently signed for Major Soccer League outfit Los Angeles FC.

The 2013-14 campaign was Bale's first season with Real Madrid and the 33-year-old played a major role in the La Decima triumph. He featured in 12 games, scoring six times and providing four assists.

He played the full duration of the 2013-14 Champions League final, scoring his side's second goal in the second half of extra time. The pacy and energetic right-winger went on to win four more Champions League titles with Real Madrid before leaving permanently in 2022.

