5 memorable farewell goals scored by club legends

Henry, Ronaldinho and a few other club legends bowed out with some unreal strikes - here's a rundown of the best.

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 12:42 IST

Thiery Henry bowed out a legend

They say parting is such sweet sorrow, and it’s surely doubly so when you’re a club legend. Still, having cherished memories of a few important goals has to help make leaving that little bit easier.

There’s nothing quite like seeing your favourite footballer, playing for your no.1 team, blasting the ball into the back of the net.

But what happens when they leave, retire or pick up a career-ending injury? Well, then, at least, we always have the memories, the video evidence that we can replay, over and over again to remind ourselves how lucky we were to see them line out for our club.

With that, let’s take a look back at five of the most memorable last-ever goals scored by football players synonymous with particular clubs.

#1 Thierry Henry vs. Sunderland

The King of Highbury scored some cracking goals during his unforgettable spell with Arsenal, winning his fair share of trophies and admirers along the way. In all, the Frenchman bagged 228 goals for the Gunners, and he’s still their all-time leading marksman.

Whether it was his outrageous volley against Manchester United back in 2007 that beat Fabien Barthez all ends up, his total of 175 league strikes or the charisma he oozed in possession with silky flicks and panache-laden touches, he wowed audiences no matter what ground he played in across England.

He found his rhythm under manager Arsene Wenger, and the club have never really managed to replace him since he retired – still, his legacy stands tall and fans of the north Londoners know just how lucky they were to have someone of his ilk playing for them at the peak of his powers.

A true club legend, his final strike in an Arsenal shirt arrived back in 2012 against Sunderland – a goal that proved to be a last-gasp winner for his team in his final ever appearance for the club.

Not a bad way for such a great footballer to say goodbye.