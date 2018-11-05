5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches

The Manchester Derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in Football

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, Manchester United will visit their neighbour's Manchester City's Etihad Stadium to contest the 178th Manchester derby in history.

Manchester United have won 73 of those clashes and Manchester City have been victorious on 51 occasions with 52 matches ending in a draw.

United and City jockeyed for position during the 1950's and the 1960's before United began to dominate proceedings over the subsequent decades, particularly in the 1990's and 2000's with Sir Alex Ferguson reigning as United boss.

When City's investment increased dramatically increased in summer 2008 when the club was taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group, the balance of power began to shift towards the blue side of Manchester. It is City who have been much more the dominant side during the 2010's.

Next weekend's encounter may not be as decisive or important as previous encounters with City sitting well above United in the 2018/19 Premier League standings, with United languishing seventh in the table, a full nine points behind front-runners, City. However, the forthcoming fixture will be just as intense as it always is and with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, two of the most successful managers of this or any other generation in the dugout, there will be little doubt that the result will matter.

United and City both won one match each in 2017-18, interestingly, winning on each other's turf, with City victorious 2-1 at Old Trafford and United the victors at the Etihad Stadium, with a Paul Pogba inspired 3-2 win.

Should next Sunday's encounter provide one half of the excitement of those two matches, then Football fans the world over, will be in for a glorious treat.

In the following slideshow, SK looks at five of the very best derby matches in the long history of this famous fixture.

#5 Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (October 23, 2011)

Mario Balotelli - Inspired City to an emphatic win in their neighbour's backyard

Manchester City inflicted Manchester United's worst home defeat since February 1955 as they thrashed the champions in ruthless fashion.

City were victorious on that occasion too, also winning by five clear goals as they ran out 5-0 winners, however, this victory proved decisive in proving that City were no longer in the shadows their more illustrious neighbours.

The 6-1 scoreline proved crucial in the 2011-12 title race. City won the title in the final minute of the Premier League season with an injury-time winner from Sergio Aguero defeating QPR 3-2. That victory placed City level on points with United at 89 apiece. City won the League with a superior goal difference of +8. Had the final score been 2-1 instead of 6-1 that deficit would have been wiped out.

It was the first time United had conceded six goals at Old Trafford since 1930, when they suffered embarrassing reverses versus Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United of 6-0 and 7-4 within days of each other.

United were dominant in the early stages as the visitors struggled to settle. However, it was City who took the lead through Mario Balotelli. United were reduced to 10 men immediately after the break when Jonny Evans was sent off which allowed the floodgates to open.

Balotelli notched a second on the hour mark and Sergio Aguero added a third before Darren Fletcher pulled a goal back.

United somewhat naively then committed almost their entire team forward, leaving massive gaps at the back for City's front line to exploit. Another treble of goals from Edin Dzeko (2) and David Silva ended the rout to send shockwaves reverberating around Old Trafford.

