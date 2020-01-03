×
5 memorable Real Madrid moments from 2010s 

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
Published Jan 03, 2020
Jan 03, 2020 IST

Real Madrid lift their record-extending 13th Champions League title in 2017-18
Real Madrid are the record 33-time champions of Spain, and also the most decorated champions in the European Cup / Champions League having won a record 13 titles in the competition. Despite winning only 2 league titles in the decade that was 2010 to 2019, only Barcelona pip Madrid for the most match wins in league football amongst all teams in the Top 5 leagues in Spain, England, Italy, Germany, and France.

It was on the European stage where Real Madrid made the biggest impact during the decade, extending their perfect final record in the Champions League era to 7/7, winning 4 titles during this period, as the Spanish capital side qualified for the knockout stage of the competition for a record-extending 23rd consecutive season in 2019-20. On that note, let us have a look at 5 memorable Real Madrid moments during the 2010s decade.


#1 First team to collect the 100 points in a Liga season


Real Madrid have been wildly successful in Champions League
In their 81st consecutive season in the Spanish top-flight, Madrid won their 1st Liga title in 4 years since winning their 31st in 2007-08, breaking a plethora of records along the way.

Madrid broke the record for most goals in a Liga season (99) set by Barcelona in 2009-10 by becoming the first team in competition history to breach the 100 point barrier. By scoring 121 league goals during the season, Madrid broke their own record (107 goals) set in the 1989-90 season. Cristiano Ronaldo (46 goals) produced the most prolific Liga scoring season by a Madrid player, a year after becoming the first player in the Liga to score 40 goals in a season. However, the Portugal captain's efforts were upstaged by Lionel Messi whose 50 goals made him the first player across the Top 5 leagues to score that many during a league season.


