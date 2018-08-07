5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.36K // 07 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST

Barcelona have made a bid to sign Pogba from Manchester United

There are just a couple of days left in the transfer window in England, but the biggest saga of the summer has only just begun. Barcelona have reportedly had a bid rejected for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, but with the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, reportedly pushing for a move, a switch to the Camp Nou could soon be on the cards.

There has been debate around Pogba ever since he made his return to United in 2016. He cost a then world record £89 million fee from Juventus, making the move back to Manchester four years after leaving on a free transfer under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Frenchman has struggled to recreate his form from Italy in the Premier League, and there have regularly been question marks over his attitude, and what position brings the best out of him.

Despite his struggles at club level, Pogba put in some superb showings for France at the World Cup in Russia this summer, including scoring in the final against Croatia. It appears that his impressive showings there have caught the eye of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The bid made on Monday consisted of players plus cash, with Barcelona offering to pay £45 million for Pogba, with the duo of Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes moving in the other direction.

Although the transfer window in England shuts on Thursday evening before the Premier League season gets underway on Friday, the Spanish window isn’t closed until the end of the month, meaning Barca still have plenty of time to get a deal done.

If Pogba does leave Old Trafford, United will have to replace him, and here are five players they could move for to fill the void:

#5 Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

Nabil Fekir was close to a move to Liverpool earlier this summer

Fekir has been one of the men talked about most in this transfer window so far. Reports earlier this summer suggested that a move to Liverpool was the most likely outcome, but talks broke down.

Since then, Liverpool have signed goalkeeper Alisson from Roma for a record £67 million, meaning that the money probably isn’t there to move for Fekir. This could open the door for United, and he could be the man to replace fellow Frenchman Pogba.

The Lyon midfielder is probably a more attacking player than Pogba, but perhaps that is the sort of thing Jose Mourinho needs at Old Trafford. His team often lacked a cutting edge last season, and Fekir is the type of player who will drive on from midfield.

He is more than capable of getting a few goals, having scored 18 goals last season in Ligue 1, and he could be an excellent addition to this United side.

