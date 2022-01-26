5 midfielders with the best vision in the Premier League (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to arguably the best midfielders in the world. Many of these world-class players are not only adept at scoring or assisting, but they are also capable of conjuring something out of thin air.

The ability to create something out of nothing, to be aware of the positioning of every player on the pitch, is what we call vision.

A player with vision is usually an excellent reader of space, allowing him to thread pin-point through balls or occupy threatening areas up top. Vision also comes in handy at the other end of the pitch, as it allows for swift interceptions and accurate blocks.

Today, we will take a look at some Premier League midfielders who have demonstrated their game-reading skills over the course of the campaign. Their vision has often made a difference, allowing them to make a match-winning impact and win invaluable points for their respective teams.

Here are five midfielders with world-class vision in the English top-flight:

#5 Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is one of the very few traditional attacking midfielders left in the Premier League.

The Norwegian is quick off his mark, has the ability to unlock tight defenses, and is not afraid of having a go at goal. Without Odegaard, the Gunners have looked clueless in attack and struggled to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

ArsenalFanNation @afcfannation I have been incredibly impressed by Martin Ødegaard since he joined us permanently in the summer. Played brilliantly this month despite how poor the team has played. Real leader on the pitch. Top player. I have been incredibly impressed by Martin Ødegaard since he joined us permanently in the summer. Played brilliantly this month despite how poor the team has played. Real leader on the pitch. Top player. https://t.co/WvfZ0KizAv

After impressing during his loan spell in 2020-21, the 23-year-old Real Madrid prodigy moved to the Emirates Stadium permanently in the summer of 2021. He has served as an attacking midfielder, a second-striker, and even as a central midfielder, impressing in all three roles.

This season, Odegaard has featured in 19 games for Mikel Arteta’s side, registering four goals and three assists.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes set the Premier League alight with his goals and tricks last season. He registered 18 goals and 13 assists in the English top-flight, emerging as one of the league’s brightest stars.

The Portugal international has struggled to replicate his previous-season exploits this term, but his vision remains as sharp as ever.

On his day, he can still dissect even the tightest defenses with his threaded through balls or catch the keeper out with a long-range effort.

Fortunately for United, Fernandes has looked like his old self in his last three league appearances, registering two goals and two assists.

Overall, the Manchester United no.18 has seven goals and five assists to his name in the league this season.

