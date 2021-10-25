5 midfielders who have made the most interceptions in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Thanks to the thrill-a-minute and largely end-to-end nature of the Premier League, players who can put in a shift week in and week out and vital to every team. The high-octane action can pass you by or knock you out if you can't keep up.

Most Premier League teams have combative defensive midfielders

The easiest way for a team to lose in such an environment would be to have a midfield populated by players who cannot match the rigors of the league. Getting overrun in midfield is a major concern for coaches and unless midfielders can soldier up and fight battles in midfield, their teams will be vulnerable.

That extra bit of cover in front of defence is necessary for every team. Defensive midfield is a position that requires a player who is adept at winning the ball back and distributing it to get their team on the front foot again.

Winning the ball back in midfield is no easy task. Players need to possess the ability to read the game and predict what's going to happen in order to intervene and get in there before the opposition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five Premier League midfielders with the most number of interceptions in the 2021-22 season so far.

#5 Christian Norgaard (Brentford) - 13 interceptions

Brentford v Arsenal - Premier League

Newly promoted Brentford have been the surprise package of the new Premier League season. They have been fearless and enterprising and have produced some scintillating performances in the opening stages of the new season.

Critical to their fight is Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard, who is a sprightly presence in midfield. Norgaard has made a total of 13 interceptions so far this term. He has been a standout performer for Brentford on a number of occasions already this term.

Norgaard is also a pretty decent tackler and has won nearly fifty percent of his duels so far this season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We are in the Premier League for the first time, we need to see it as equal terms."Christian Norgaard speaks about the belief in the Brentford squad for this season 🗣 "We are in the Premier League for the first time, we need to see it as equal terms."Christian Norgaard speaks about the belief in the Brentford squad for this season https://t.co/FaV4M3uLOe

#4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) - 14 interceptions

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

Tottenham Hotspur got off to an ideal start to the new Premier League campaign beating reigning champions Manchester City in their season opener. However, after picking up a couple more narrow wins, they have wilted.

Spurs have lost four of their nine games so far and are fortunate to still be sitting sixth in the table. Amid all the inconsistency, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a dependable presence in midfield for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Hojbjerg has made 14 interceptions in nine Premier League appearances so far. The Danish international is also tidy in possession and averages close to 70 passes per game with a pass completion rate of 89.3%.

Luke ✞ @THFCComps Oliver Skipp x Pierre Emile Hojbjerg vs Newcastle (A) Oliver Skipp x Pierre Emile Hojbjerg vs Newcastle (A) https://t.co/GtEOjzFxzL

