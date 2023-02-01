5 midfielders Manchester United can sign in the summer

The injury to Christian Eriksen has highlighted Manchester United's lack of depth in midfield. The Danish midfielder is anticipated to be out of action until the end of April.

Due to Eriksen's injury, Casemiro, Fred, and Scott McTominay are the only options the club has in central midfield. McTominay is currently injured as well and will also be out for "weeks," as per manager Erik ten Hag.

Given the situation, Manchester United acted quickly on the last day of the January transfer window and were able to secure the services of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

Casemiro's absence from the game against Arsenal, which resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium, highlighted their lack of options in the defensive midfield position specifically.

This listicle will examine potential midfielders Manchester United could sign in the summer to strengthen their team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

#5 Youri Tielemans

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Belgian midfielder can join Manchester United for free because his contract expires in the summer. Since joining Leicester City in 2019 from Monaco, Tielemans has improved and now plays a key role in midfield for the Foxes.

His Premier League experience will be crucial for Manchester United since, unlike signings from other leagues, there will be no adaptation period. As Manchester United continue to rebuild under Erik ten Hag, Tielemans' ability to score long-range goals will be a bonus. In 26 games this season, he has scored four goals and provided one assist.

Manchester United will need to act swiftly to sign him, though, as other teams will be vying for his signature.

#4 Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

While Moses Caicedo received the most attention during the January transfer window after publicly requesting permission to leave Brighton & Hove Albion, Alex Mac Allister is another midfielder from Brighton who is being watched by top European teams.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been crucial for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. Despite playing in a pivot alongside Caicedo, he has contributed seven goals in 19 appearances for the club.

He was selected in Argentina's 26-man World Cup squad due to his outstanding performances for the club. Mac Allister was brilliant in Qatar for his national team, helping Argentina capture the trophy after defeating the defending champions, France, in a penalty shoot-out.

With Brighton, who are sixth in the PL and have also eliminated Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round, the Argentine midfield maestro has maintained his excellent form post-World Cup.

Due to the fact that Alexis Mac Allister still has a long career ahead of him, Manchester United would be wise in making a move for the Argentine. To price him away from the Seagulls, however, would require a sizable sum of money, given the state of the market.

#3 Manuel Locatelli

US Cremonese v Juventus - Serie A

The Italian midfielder, who is presently on loan at Juventus from Serie A side Sassuolo, may be looking for a new challenge as a result of the ongoing financial irregularities at the Old Lady. The recently imposed points deduction could prevent them from qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Locatelli is a technically brilliant midfielder who has proven his talent with both the national team and Sassuolo, despite failing to secure a starting position at Juventus.

He played a key role in Italy's victory at UEFA Euro 2020, starring in midfield. Manchester United could benefit from Juventus' financial difficulties in securing the midfielder's services.

#2 Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat in action for Fiorentina against Lazio in Serie A

The tough-tackling Moroccan midfielder made a name for himself as the anchorman for the first African team to reach the semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

Morocco beat European heavyweights Belgium, Spain, and Portugal en route to the semifinals before losing to France. Amrabat's composed and assured performances in front of the defense contributed to their historic results.

He has been linked with many European clubs, but no deal materialized during the January transfer window. As a result, there will be competition for his services next summer.

Amrabat may be enticed by a move to the English Premier League to play for Manchester United, and since his contract expires in June 2024, negotiations with Fiorentina should be relatively straightforward.

#1 Marcelo Brozovic

Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Since joining Inter Milan in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb, Marcelo Brozovic has evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The Croatian has made more than 300 appearances with Inter Milan.

Having a deep-lying playmaker next to Casemiro will greatly strengthen United's midfield. He will also provide cover for both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in case of any injuries.

Despite having a reputation for giving young players opportunities, Erik ten Hag enjoys blending his youthful team with seasoned pros, and Marcelo Brozovic would add experience to the Red Devils' midfield and locker room.

