5 midfielders Manchester United should target in January

On paper, Manchester United currently have a squad capable of challenging for trophies on all fronts. The wealth of options at Old Trafford runs so deep that Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani, with 33 goals and 35 assists between them in 2020-21, find themselves marooned on the bench more often than not.

The forward line is not the only area where Manchester United boast incredible depth. Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, and the increasingly forlorn Donny van de Beek are all top-notch professionals who find playing time hard to come by at the Theatre of Dreams at the moment.

With proven international players backing up every position, one would be forgiven for assuming there are no weaknesses in this Manchester United squad. Well, not quite.

Is a defensive midfielder the last piece of the puzzle for Manchester United?

Despite Manchester United's exciting business in the summer, there remains one glaring area of concern and it is not a recent one. The Stretford End has echoed with fans demanding a genuine defensive midfielder since the last days of Jose Mourinho's reign at the club.

If the hierarchy at Manchester United needs proof that the current defense requires a shield in front of it, a quick look at the clean sheet record will provide all the necessary evidence. Two clean sheets in the last 23 games is a woeful statistic for a team that expects to be challenging for domestic and continental glory.

The Red Devils' central midfield options currently include the much-maligned Fred, the industrious but limited Scott McTominay, an aging Nemanja Matic, wantaway star Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek, who could follow the Frenchman on his way out. The writing is on the wall. Manchester United desperately need reinforcements in midfield.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, here are five midfielders Manchester United could target this winter.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

The England and West Ham United star would be every Manchester United fan's dream signing and it is easy to see why. Declan Rice's powerful frame, tough tackling and ability to carry the ball forward from deep are enhanced by his clever reading of the game and composure in possession. To top it off, at 22, the midfielder has his best years ahead of him.

While there is no doubt Rice would be the right signing, he is almost impossible to land. West Ham United wanted £80million for their club captain in the summer, and reports suggest their valuation has now increased to £100million. Manchester United must ideally look to get rid of the deadwood - Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, for instance - before splurging an extravagant sum.

More importantly, the Hammers are flying right now and have no reason to sell arguably their most valuable player. David Moyes' men are unbeaten in the Europa League and sit third in the Premier League table. West Ham have already knocked both Manchester giants out of the Carabao Cup before ending Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run in the league.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco)

The youngest player on our list, 21-year-old Tchouameni's rise has been rapid. Monaco signed the French holding midfielder for £14 million from Bordeaux in January 2020. A full season and 36 league appearances later, the youngster had made the second-most successful tackles (127) in the 2020-21 campaign Ligue 1.

Monaco had the fourth-best defensive record in France in 2020-21 and Tchouameni was a big reason behind it. Tackling aside, his interceptions and pressing numbers are excellent, and his neat forward passing through the lines belies his relative inexperience.

Reportedly valued at £40 million, Tchouameni isn't cheap but there is no shortage of suitors. Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be among the clubs interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Old Trafford means Manchester United do not have time on their side, though. With just over one and a half full seasons as a starter at club level and six appearances for France, Tchouameni is a project in progress. The Red Devils may opt to pursue a more experienced player who can contribute immediately.

