5 midfielders who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Mehul Gupta

Paul Pogba looks to set to leave Manchester United at the end of this season

Want-away Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been constantly making headlines despite featuring only seven times for the Premier League heavyweights this season. The 26-year-old has been on the receiving end of multiple ankle injuries which have sidelined him for the majority of the campaign. Pogba made a return in December with two substitute appearances against Newcastle United and Watford but has since then been absent for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Norwegian manager recently went public with his scathing comments on Pogba’s super-agent Mino Raiola, who has been vocal about the 2018 World Cup winner’s potential moves away from Old Trafford. With rumours linking him back to Juventus rife and speculation ever-increasing, it seems highly likely that Paul Pogba would not be a Manchester United player come next season. Therefore, in this section, we will take a look at five midfielders who could be perfect replacements for the Frenchman.

5. Jude Bellingham

16-year-old Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham is already a star-in-the-making

16-year-old midfield sensation Jude Bellingham has turned heads across England after his brilliant showings for Championship outfit Birmingham City this season. The teenager, who made his senior debut in August, is already a £50m-rated player, such is his ability and potential.

Bellingham is a box-to-box midfielder with a natural attacking instinct. Despite his young age, the English wonderkid is a huge presence in midfield because of his height, physicality and strength. He can easily pick a pass, glide with the ball and also possesses a knack for goals. His comfortability on the ball, calm-headedness, technical prowess and footballing intelligence has proved to many that he indeed has a bright future ahead of him.

Manchester United are one of many clubs looking to acquire Bellingham’s services this summer but his massive price-tag could prove to be a gamble. However, the Premier League giants are reportedly monitoring his progress at St. Andrew’s with assistant manager Mike Phelan personally scouting him.

Jude Bellingham obviously has a lot to learn and experience in order to make it to the very top, but given that he has already shown his talents in England’s second-tier, who is to say that he cannot crack it in the Premier League.

