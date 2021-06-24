5 milestones Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a man on a mission at Euro 2020. The 36-year-old has almost single-handedly led Portugal's charge at the tournament.

With five goals, he is leading the Euro 2020 scoring charts. In a tournament where penalties have been missed at an alarming rate (6/14), Ronaldo has been perfect with his three attempts from the spot.

🔝 @Cristiano sits top after the group stage! ⚽



🔮 Who'll go on to claim the Top Scorer crown? @alipay | #EUROtopScorer | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 24, 2021

Ronaldo averted an embarrassing group-stage exit for Portugal by scoring his second of the night against France and forcing a share of the spoils.

The reigning champions will now play the world's top-ranked team, Belgium, in a blockbuster Round-of-16 clash.

The Juventus and Portugal player has achieved a few milestones during his Euro 2020 campaign. On that note, let's have a look at five of them:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Portuguese player to score in all three games at a European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo

By opening the scoring from the spot against France on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Portuguese player to score in all three games at a European Championship.

After a Karim Benzema brace gave Les Bleus the lead, Ronaldo struck again from the spot to keep his team afloat at Euro 2020.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0eaj5OWi2S — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Earlier in the tournament, Ronaldo scored a brace against Hungary in Portugal's tournament opener before netting in his team's loss to Germany.

#4 Only player to appear and score in five different European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in European Championship history to appear in five different editions of the tournament.

When he scored his first of two goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different editions of the Euros. For context, nobody else has scored in more than three.

First player to play in 5 Euros.



First player to score in 5 Euros.



Only 3 goals behind Ali Daei’s record for all-time international goal scorer.



Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine 🤖 pic.twitter.com/q0FIZsWPJI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Since scoring on his Euro debut against Greece in 2004, Ronaldo has scored 13 more times in 23 matches in the competition spread across five editions - two in 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012, three in 2016 and five in Euro 2020.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar