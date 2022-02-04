5 most accomplished African national teams of all time

The immense breakthrough of African national teams through the years has been nothing short of a stupendous tale. The exploits of a few teams have placed Africa on the world map.
The term "accomplishment" is not solely based on the number of trophies garnered but on the remarkable feats achieved.
With that being said, let's go over the five most accomplished African national teams of all time.
#5 Morocco National Team
Morocco is always brought up in any conversation involving African football due to the pedestal they are placed on. Captained by Badou Zaki, Morocco became the first African country to finish top of a group stage at the World Cup.
The incredible feat took place at the 1986 World Cup. A win against Portugal and two goalless draws against England and Poland saw them through to the round of 16 which is another milestone of its own.
The Atlas Lions have participated in five World Cup tournaments (1970,1986,1994,1998 and 2018) tied with Tunisia. Nigeria (6) and Cameroon (7) are the only African countries to have qualified for more tournaments.
Morocco won their first and only AFCON title in 1976. Their best FIFA rankings came in 1998 when they placed 10th.
#4 Ghana National Team
The world will not forget how Ghana nearly became the first African country to reach the semifinals at the World Cup. However, Luis Suarez denied them a clear goal by using his hands which later led to a penalty shoot-out which they eventually lost.
The mishap took place at the 2010 World Cup after they joined the elite league of African countries to reach the quarter finals.
The Black Stars' highest FIFA ranking was 14th in 2008 and they have participated in three World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010 and 2014).They boast of the African top scorer in World Cup history whose name is Asamoah Gyan with six goals.
Ghana are among the list of African teams to win an Olympic medal in football after their bronze at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics.
Ghana have won the African Cup of Nations title four times.