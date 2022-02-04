5 most accomplished African national teams of all time

The immense breakthrough of African national teams through the years has been nothing short of a stupendous tale. The exploits of a few teams have placed Africa on the world map.

The term "accomplishment" is not solely based on the number of trophies garnered but on the remarkable feats achieved.

With that being said, let's go over the five most accomplished African national teams of all time.

#5 Morocco National Team

Morocco striking a team pose at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Morocco is always brought up in any conversation involving African football due to the pedestal they are placed on. Captained by Badou Zaki, Morocco became the first African country to finish top of a group stage at the World Cup.

The incredible feat took place at the 1986 World Cup. A win against Portugal and two goalless draws against England and Poland saw them through to the round of 16 which is another milestone of its own.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Morocco finish the Africa qualifying second round as the only nation with a 100-per-cent record



@FRMFOFFICIEL | #WCQ | #WorldCup Morocco finish the Africa qualifying second round as the only nation with a 100-per-cent record 💯 Morocco finish the Africa qualifying second round as the only nation with a 100-per-cent record 👏@FRMFOFFICIEL | #WCQ | #WorldCup https://t.co/r0wItl7hdj

The Atlas Lions have participated in five World Cup tournaments (1970,1986,1994,1998 and 2018) tied with Tunisia. Nigeria (6) and Cameroon (7) are the only African countries to have qualified for more tournaments.

Morocco won their first and only AFCON title in 1976. Their best FIFA rankings came in 1998 when they placed 10th.

#4 Ghana National Team

Ghana jubilates at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

The world will not forget how Ghana nearly became the first African country to reach the semifinals at the World Cup. However, Luis Suarez denied them a clear goal by using his hands which later led to a penalty shoot-out which they eventually lost.

The mishap took place at the 2010 World Cup after they joined the elite league of African countries to reach the quarter finals.

GHANA FACTS & HISTORY @GhanaianMuseum Today in History, exactly 10 years ago, on 2 July 2010, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the dying seconds of extra time against Uruguay denying Ghana a chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals which broke hearts across the continent. Today in History, exactly 10 years ago, on 2 July 2010, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the dying seconds of extra time against Uruguay denying Ghana a chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals which broke hearts across the continent. https://t.co/RDvfNSDIMO

The Black Stars' highest FIFA ranking was 14th in 2008 and they have participated in three World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010 and 2014).They boast of the African top scorer in World Cup history whose name is Asamoah Gyan with six goals.

Ghana are among the list of African teams to win an Olympic medal in football after their bronze at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics.

Ghana have won the African Cup of Nations title four times.

