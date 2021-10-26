As one of the top clubs in the Premier League, Chelsea have been blessed with some skilled players over the decades. Since Roman Abramovich took charge, Chelsea have risen to become one of the European powerhouses and showcased their dominance in the English top flight.

Roman Abramovich's ownership has meant more financial might, which has been evident in the Blues' signings since then. Chelsea have managed to win five Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles, among other notable accolades under the Russian.

Their latest significant achievement came when they were crowned European champions after they lifted the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 title last season.

It goes without saying that the Blues have managed to attract some top footballers over the years. Stamford Bridge has been, and is, home to some of the Premier League's greatest players who have played a significant part in Chelsea's success in the 21st century.

On that note, let us take a look into the

6 most entertaining Chelsea players in Premier League history

#6 Florent Malouda

Often underappreciated in his career, Florent Malouda enjoyed the peak of his career at Chelsea. The former French footballer was a thorough entertainer with his dazzling skills, assists and goals from the flanks at Stamford Bridge. He grew into a fan favorite under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti and helped Chelsea score a plethora of goals in the English top flight.

Malouda was immensely efficient in the final third, feeding Didier Drogba with sublime key passes, as well as by linking up with Frank Lampard. The winger's chemistry with Ashley Cole was also top notch and both wreaked havoc on opposing defenses with their marauding runs.

Tom Overend @tovers98 Florent Malouda was an extremely good player for Chelsea.Appreciate him. Florent Malouda was an extremely good player for Chelsea.Appreciate him. https://t.co/FG7Tr0skOG

Malouda racked up 45 goals and 44 assists with the Blues. He helped the club win one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy and three FA Cups during his tenure at the club.

#5 Juan Mata

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Juan Mata remains one of the best Spaniards to ever set foot in the Premier League. The 33-year old was a livewire on the flanks at Chelsea, winning the Blues' Player of the Year award twice in 2012 and 2013. Mata went on to score 32 goals and racked up 58 assists for Chelsea.

Optus Sport @OptusSport #OptusSport Juan Mata was such an underrated baller at Chelsea. 🇪🇸💥In his two full seasons with the Blues, he registered 86 goal contributions in 118 appearances. A truly incredible record. 🤯On this day in 2012, he completely destroyed Spurs. And Kyle Walker. #PL Juan Mata was such an underrated baller at Chelsea. 🇪🇸💥In his two full seasons with the Blues, he registered 86 goal contributions in 118 appearances. A truly incredible record. 🤯On this day in 2012, he completely destroyed Spurs. And Kyle Walker.#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/Br8g5ycV1j

It was not just the statistics but also the way Mata tormented defenses with his caliber. The Spanish playmaker possessed amazing vision and could easily dislodge defenses with his through balls. He was also a good dribbler and used to glide past defenders with utter ease.

Despite the brevity of Mata's tenure at Chelsea, he left an incredible mark and was a standout entertainer for the club.

#4 Gianfranco Zola

Gianfranco Zola in action for Chelsea

Gianfranco Zola was key to Chelsea's success in the early 2000s, helping the club evolve into a Premier League giant. During his seven-year stay at Chelsea, Zola racked up 75 goals and 20 assists, thus cementing his legacy as one of the most graceful players in Premier League history.

With countless skills in his arsenal, Zola knew more than one way to break defensive barriers. He was a relentless chance creator - a trait which helped him succeed as an attacking midfielder at Chelsea. The Italian was also blessed with a mixture of immaculate ball control and immense skill, making him a nightmare for any defense in the world.

At his peak, Zola was simply unstoppable. Defenders had a hard time snatching the ball away from his feet. There is little doubt that he was a complete entertainer, and is still remembered by fans and critics alike for his breathtaking displays.

