5 most expensive centre-backs in the world right now

Ninad Singh
21 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST

Over the years, defenders have taken it to another dimension by placing themselves amongst some of the most expensive players in the world, after all, the defence is the is that really makes the difference for a team.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Raphael Varane who have established themselves as some of the most powerful defenders in the world have justified their price tag by not letting any attacker past them in any possible means.

Five such defenders have had their transfer values skyrocketing in the past year or so, but all of it has been a reflection of the kind of performance that they have delivered in order to secure victories for their team by not conceding too many goals.

They are the ones you can rely on when too many questions are being asked. With the January transfer window being the next stop for the big names in Europe, can they still stay on top as the most expensive defenders in the world?

#5 John Stones - Manchester City (€55million)

Stones is an extremely important asset for Manchester City

Manchester City has conceded only five goals this season, thanks to their rock-solid defence comprising of some of the highest rated defenders in the world.

One such personality has stood above everyone else; Along with his fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte, John Stones has become an extremely important defender not just for Guardiola, but for the English national team as well.

Known for his work rate and physical presence, Stones was mainly seen as a full-time replacement for veteran City defender Vincent Kompany and has done nothing wrong ever since his arrival.

His leadership qualities and hard-hitting tackles are his two main traits, along with the ability to get his team out of sticky situations.

Last season as well, Stones played an extremely important role in order to get Guardiola his very first Premier League title.

