5 most expensive Juventus signings

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.04K // 11 Jul 2018, 13:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo rank amongst the most expensive Juventus signings?

The Old Lady is one of the most successful clubs in the history of Italian football. The Old Lady's rise from the ashes after being punished for being a part of the Calciopoli scandal in 2006 has been monumental, they have dominated Serie A like never before, winning the league title continuously since 2011.

Throughout the years, Juve has had the opportunity to shell out handsome amounts for buying star players. In a manner of speaking, they are the first Italian club who have competed with the insane riches of the Spanish and English heavyweights.

Their recent acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has seen them come under immense scrutiny. On that note, let's have a look at their 5 most expensive signings to date.

#5 Joao Cancelo (€40.4 million)

Joao Cancelo had a loan stint with Inter Milan

Juventus signed Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo for a €40.4 million fee in the summer of 2018. He is also the second most expensive defender to have signed for the Bianconneri till date.

Also capable of functioning as a right winger, the Portuguese spent season 2017-18 on loan with Juve's rivals Inter Milan. Aged 24 and entering the prime of his career, he will lock antlers with Italian defender Mattias De Sciglio for a berth in the starting XI.

Joao Cancelo is a well-versed tackler and crosser of the ball, with ball interception also being one of his key strengths. He makes 1.6 tackles per game and 1.4 interceptions per game. He has an average of 1.5 crosses per game to his credit.

Juventus have made a name for making a bunch of bargain signings in their past and only time will tell if Joao Cancelo adds to that list.

All stats via transfermarkt and whoscored