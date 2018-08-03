5 Most Expensive Players Who Were Sent Out on Loan

What does a club do with a player with a long-term contract when they aren't sure whether they should retain him or sell him? Simple; send him out on loan.

While loan spells are usually reserved for potentially good youth players who need a few minutes under their belt before simply walking into the senior team, there have been cases where even high-profile senior players have been packed off.

That can happen for a variety of reasons. A new manager doesn't quite fancy the player in his system, a better player has taken his place, or because that player simply needs a different challenge to get back to his best.

Here are five world-class players who were sent out on loan.

#5 Fernando Torres (Signed for £50m): Chelsea to AC Milan

Fernando Torres was never the same player after he moved to Chelsea

It was a move that saw an entire fanbase (and a few rival fans too) go up in arms. Fernando Torres was Liverpool's most lethal striker since the heydays of Michael Owen and he had had enough at Anfield to force a move to Chelsea.

The Spaniard scored 81 goals for the Reds before ownership issues at Liverpool saw him move to a more ambitious club. But at Chelsea, he struggled to come good and never rediscovered that magical touch that made him one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League.

After three seasons, the board had seen enough and had decided to offload him. But there were no takers at first. Desperate to get him off their books, Torres was loaned to AC Milan (a two-year loan deal).

By then he was already 30. And he was no longer the player whose pace was his ultimate weapon.

He struggled to make any sort of impact in Serie A too, scoring just one goal in half a season at the San Siro despite publicly stating that he wanted to emulate legends such as Marco van Basten and Filippo Inzaghi.

He was loaned again to Atletico Madrid, after which he made his move back to his boyhood club permanent.

