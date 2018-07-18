5 most expensive Serie A signings following Ronaldo's arrival

Prathamesh Murugesan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 339 // 18 Jul 2018, 19:29 IST

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo Day

The Italian top flight isn't particularly known for being cash-rich, but the incredible transfer trends and records that we've seen in the last couple of seasons was bound to affect the Serie A.

We've seen several €100 million transfers that have shattered local and global transfer records, starting with PSG's big money acquisitions of Neymar and Mbappe.

The two transfers sparked off a series of deals including Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. The exorbitant fees being quoted these days would have once been hard to comprehend.

But still there were some lines that no one thought would be crossed - for example, Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid.

Who would be willing to shell out an astronomical fee for a 33 year old? Who could afford his wages? Over the last decade or so, he'd come to personify Real Madrid, and him leaving the Spanish capital had become unthinkable.

But then even the unthinkable happened - after 9 record breaking seasons with Real Madrid in La Liga, Ronaldo has finally left the Los Blancos to join the Old Lady of Turin.

The £105 million that Juventus paid for him was a Serie A league record.

Now that that's done, we take an updated look at the biggest incoming transfers in Serie A history.

5. Gaizka Mendieta to Lazio (€48 million)

Remember that time when Lazio had both Alessandro Nesta and Gaizka Mendieta?

Following the departure of Pavel Nedved and Juan Sebastian Veron, Lazio signed Spanish playmaker Gaizka Mendieta from Valencia for €48 million in the summer of 2001.

This transfer made him the sixth most expensive signing of all time, and his performances in La Liga seemed to justify it.

But he lasted only one season in Italy, making just 20 appearances for Lazio, before being shipped out to Barcelona and Middlesbrough on loan.

Unfortunately, even though he was a regular in the one season he spent at the Camp Nou, he could never quite replicate the success he enjoyed at Valencia elsewhere.

