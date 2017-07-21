5 most expensive Spanish footballers of all time

Spain has produced many talented footballers who have broken various transfer records

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 23:13 IST

Spanish football took its time to get noticed on the international stage but club football has thrived in the Iberian peninsula and dominated Europe since the 1950s. The lure of Real Madrid and Barcelona has seen a number of records broken in transfer fees to bring the best players to Spain in the past few decades.

But what about Spanish players themselves? Foreign signings are all well and good but it's the local boys the fans want to see doing well. And there have been a number of players who accomplished a lot to convince other clubs to pay big money for their signature.

We look at the five most expensive Spanish players ever sold on the transfer market.

5) David Villa: £34m

David Villa moved to Barcelona in 2010

In the summer of 2010, 35,000 fans crammed into a portion of the Camp Nou to witness one of Barcelona's biggest transfer coups in recent years. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic loaned (and eventually sold) to AC Milan and Thierry Henry reaching the end of his career in Europe, the Catalan club had managed to sign Spain's best striker.

Valencia never really wanted to let go of David Villa. He had scored 129 goals in five seasons for Los Che and had won the Zarra Trophy for the fourth time in 2009/10. But a single Copa del Rey trophy in 2008 was not enough to convince him that a club in financial disarray was the best place to pursue his dreams of winning titles.

The club also needed the money and Barcelona paid £34m to sign him just before he left for the World Cup where he scored crucial goals in Spain's eventual triumph.

A mobile forward who could shoot well with both feet, he slotted in to Barcelona's attacking lineup on the left or centre and formed a partnership with Lionel Messi to lead the club to eight trophies - including two league titles and a Champions League.