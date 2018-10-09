×
5 most iconic moments of Ex-Chelsea Skipper John Terry

Broken Sports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
198   //    09 Oct 2018, 15:56 IST

Enter caption

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced his retirement from football. There are rumours that he will join Thierry Henry's backroom team at Aston Villa. There is also a speculation that he may join Chelsea’s support staff.

John Terry is best remembered for spending 19 years as a professional with Chelsea, he won 17 major trophies at Chelsea which included 5 Premier League titles and 1 Champions League honour.

Terry played more than 800 professional games and finally called time on his career after finding it difficult to get an English club take his services as a player. His move to Spartak Moscow didn’t materialize as he didn’t want to leave England. Terry had a moment to forget in the 2008 CL final in Moscow where he missed a penalty which gave Manchester United the title.

Terry played 78 times for the English National team and was regarded as the best English defender in his era. Some of the most remembered moments of John Terry are the FA Cup and League double in 2010, first captain to win FA Cup at the new Wembley, and the header against Barcelona in 2005 during the round of 16 match at the Bridge.

Here we take a look at 5 of the most iconic moments in John Terry’s Chelsea career.

#5 Named Club captain in 2004

Enter caption

Marcel Desailly’s retirement in 2004 prompted Jose Mourinho to look for a new Captain within the team. He identified John Terry’s ability to lead the team and be inspirational. Terry was handed over the captaincy at the tender age of 24 and he did not disappoint. Leading the team to some of the major honours throughout his career which started from the 2004-05 Premier league triumph.

Terry had been at the club since the age of 14 and this was indeed a moment to remember for him. Terry was the defensive base on which Mourinho formed his tactics which lead to Chelsea winning the league after a gap of 50 years.

Broken Sports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
We tell stories through sports
