5 most impressive Liverpool players in the 2018/19 Premier League season

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Stats
393   //    24 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

As the 2018-19 Premier League season enters its final phase, the race for the title has got much more exciting. Liverpool is currently enjoying an eventful run and Jurgen Klopp’s side’s confidence will be sky high after their impressive performance against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Reds are at the 1st position right now and are separated with Manchester City by only 2 points with City having a game in hand. It looks as if there is no stopping them at the moment. Liverpool is going strong at the moment and it will be difficult to predict who will lift the Premier League title.

The Reds have looked a competitive side and above all have looked robust in every department. The forward line has looked to play their natural attacking game. The midfield has been cohesive in terms of winning the ball from the opposition while their defense has looked far more resolute.

Jurgen Klopp has made some vital changes in the run-up to the Champions League which has benefited the side. Their win against Bayern Munich in the 2nd leg of the pre-quarter Champions League can be considered as one of their best performances in the entire season.

Liverpool needs to maintain its momentum and it will be interesting to see what type of formation Klopp opts for in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against F.C. Porto. The Anfield side has looked organized at the flanks and has worked well during set pieces. The Reds have also surprised their opponents with their counter-attacking style of play.

Liverpool fans would be hoping to see their side finish on top of the Premier League table and it won’t come as a surprise if the Reds manage towin the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

Altogether, Liverpool has got some very exciting talents in their camp who have played a crucial role in their side. We take a look at 5 such players who impressed the most this season.

