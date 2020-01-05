5 most memorable Arsenal moments of the decade (2010-2019)

Arsene Wenger oversaw most of the decade in charge of Arsenal

The decade between 2010 and 2019 might not have been as successful as the preceding 10 years for Arsenal, but the Gunners were still able to claim 6 trophies and were Champions League mainstays for the majority of the time period.

More importantly, Arsenal fans were still treated to some iconic moments – from a huge managerial change to some dramatic events on the pitch – making for a memorable, if not a stellar decade.

In chronological order, here are the 5 most memorable Arsenal moments of the decade (2010-2019).

#1 Barcelona put to the sword (2011)

A young Jack Wilshere helped Arsenal to a famous victory over Barcelona in 2011

A win over European giants Barcelona is always something to savour, but this Champions League Round of 16 first leg was truly special because Arsenal played Barcelona at their own game and somehow came away with a 2-1 victory. Sure, the Gunners were eventually eliminated from the competition after losing the second leg 3-1 at the Nou Camp, but for one night at least, Arsene Wenger’s side were on top of the world.

Early on it looked like Pep Guardiola’s Barca would come away with the win, as they led the game for more than 50 minutes following David Villa’s opener, but a goal from Robin van Persie with 12 minutes to go set the Emirates alight, and 5 minutes later, the Gunners found a winner through Andrey Arshavin.

Despite the smash-and-grab feel of the goals, though, this win was anything but. Instead, it was a night in which Wenger’s philosophy of football – passing, flair and creativity – was kept firmly at the forefront, with midfielders Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri and in particular, academy product Jack Wilshere shining against world-renowned names like Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

The fact that the Gunners only ceded 53% possession to Guardiola’s side – and had more attempts on goal than the Spanish giants – should tell you how good this performance was. It was Barcelona’s only loss in that season’s Champions League – and was a highlight of Wenger’s reign in North London.

