5 most memorable Lionel Messi moments of the decade

Published Dec 31, 2019

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been one of the two standout players this decade, the other one of course being Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine’s performances have been a sheer joy to watch through the course of this decade. With the exits of Xavi and Andres Iniesta from Barcelona, Messi has evolved his game to compensate for the absence of the Spanish midfield maestros. His performances have often left commentators speechless due to the sheer brilliance he exhibits on the field.

Here in this article, let’s take a look at top 5 moments Lionel Messi had.

#5 Five goals vs Bayer Leverkusen in 2012

Messi vs Leverkusen in 2012

2012 was a magical year for Lionel Messi. He scored 91 goals in that calendar year breaking Gerd Muller’s record of 85. Bayer Leverkusen bore the brunt of it as Pep Guardiola’s side hammered die Werkself 7-1 at home in the Champions League round of 16 tie with Lionel Messi becoming the first ever player to score 5 goals in a single Champions League match.

Messi started of with his trademark dink over Bernd Leno and then slowly things went out of control for Leverkusen. A second goal came before halftime and in the second half floodgates open for Bayer as Messi got 3 more with Cristian Tello bagging the other 2 to hand over Robin Dutt’s Leverkusen one of the worst ever defeats in the round of 16 in the history of the Champions League.

