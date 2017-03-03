5 most overrated strikers in world football

Five strikers, who had fans and clubs buzzing about their potential, but failed to deliver the goods.

by Akshay Pai Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 23:43 IST

Balotelli has consistently underwhelmed in recent times

Every team that expects to challenge for top honors must boast of a lethal striker who is capable of banging in the goals on a regular basis and grabbing crucial points for the team by rescuing them from precarious positions.

Most of the tactics developed during training sessions and in meetings revolve around the man up front and what is arguably the most efficient way to get the ball to his feet.

However, these days, 30-goals-a-season strikers are an increasingly rare breed, with their services available to only the richest clubs on the planet. Clubs are increasingly having to make do with less-proven marksmen in the hope that they fulfil their potential and develop into the deadly striker that they so desperately require.

Of course, many times, these acquisitions don’t live up to the mark and are sold. However, they do manage to jump ship due to a lingering reputation that they are indeed capable of scoring goals.

Here, we take a look at five such strikers who we feel are overrated.

#5 Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli is a fan-favorite wherever he goes, beloved for his humour, cheek and antics, however, it should speak volumes that he’s known for what he does off the pitch rather than what he does on it.

A footballer of tremendous talent, Balotelli broke on to the scene as a 17-year-old with Inter Milan, garnering praise for his mature and composed performances leading the line. But his inner demons followed him wherever he went as he often fell out with managers and was deemed a toxic presence in the dressing room and on the bench.

His performance in the semi-finals of the 2012 European Championships against Germany made it seem like he’d finally turned over a new leaf and that he’d genuinely begin to utilise his potential, but once the tournament ended, it was the same old Balotelli once again.

His raw ability has seen the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, AC Milan all take a punt on him in the hope that he delivers, but he just doesn’t seem to care enough to put in any effort. During the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, 36 league appearances for the Reds and Milan saw him score a grand total of two goals and his stock plummet to an all-time low.

Liverpool let him leave on a free this summer, and with most teams tired of his behaviour, he had to take a step down, reconsider his choices and his ego, and move to the French league with Nice.

However, he seems to have carved a niche for himself in the team, putting in a shift and already doing much better than in the previous seasons. His nine goals in 14 league appearances have seen Nice climb to 3rd and in with a genuine shot at the title.