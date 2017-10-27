5 most significant goals by Didier Drogba

Drogba has been considered by many as the ultimate big game player. Here are some of his most important goals in big games.

by Shashank Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 23:50 IST

Didier "THE KING" Drogba

Didier first caught the attention of the world of football during the 2003-04 season when he scored 32 goals in 55 games for Marseille. It didn't take long before other clubs began knocking at Marseille's door in pursuit to sign the striker. Chelsea, who were desperate to win the Premier League and the Champions League, brought Drogba for £24 million.

In the following eight years, Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 games and got his hands on domestic as well as European trophies. He was noted for his physical strength, ability in air and ability to hold the ball.

While many players can match Didier's goalscoring rate, hardly few can impeach the Ivorian's performances in big games. The former Chelsea striker has received the tag: "King of Wembley" because of his impeccable scoring record in later stages of FA Cup and has scored in all the 4 FA Cup finals he has played with the Blues. Furthermore, he has scored in 2 of the 3 English league cup finals.

Here are a few crucial goals he has scored in the blue shirt.

#5 VS MANCHESTER UNITED (2009-10, PREMIER LEAGUE)

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

On 3rd April 2010, the Blues travelled to Old Trafford to take on reigning champions Manchester United. The entire season had been a close contest between the two sides and a couple of bad results for Chelsea before the big game meant that they would sit in the 2nd position 2 points behind United.

Chelsea opened the scoring before Drogba came off the bench to double the lead from an offside position. Later, United clinched their consolation through Macheda's controversial handball goal. In a game marked by poor decisions at both ends, Chelsea found themselves on the fruitful end of the spectrum as they came back to the top of the table.

Drogba was distinctly offside nevertheless his strike led Chelsea to the title and went down as a vital goal in the club's history. Surprisingly, it was the first goal he notched up against the Red Devils in the league.