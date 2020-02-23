5 most successful footballers from nations currently ranked outside the top 50

Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o for their respective countries

'Success' may look like a tiny word, but it is undoubtedly one of the most challenging things to achieve. To become a successful person, one can't just rely on talent, but proper guidance and work are similarly essential.

And when it comes to football, a country's infrastructure also plays a significant role in making a footballer successful. As European countries have most of the best football academies, the production of skilled players from the region has been impressive over the last few decades or so.

If we take a look at FIFA's current World Rankings, we find that the first part of the table is dominated mainly by the countries from Europe and South America. On the second page of the World Ranking, we see the majority of teams from Asia and Africa.

In today's piece, we are going to take a look at those five successful footballers whose nations are currently outside the top 50. So, without any further ado, let us jump right into it.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, presently ranked 83rd)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal FC

While watching the Gabon national football team in friendlies or any other tournaments is not something that everyone does, one may be aware of the name of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his contributions in club colours. The Gabonese striker currently plays for Arsenal and is one of the main reasons behind whatever success the club has had in recent times.

After racking up 98 goals in 144 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the winner of 2016-17 German Bundesliga's golden boot joined Arsenal in 2018 for a then-club-record fee of £56 million.

Since joining the North Londoners, Aubameyang has become an integral part of Arsenal's attack. The 30-year-old has registered 47 goals from 73 games across all competitions so far for The Gunners.

In the 2018-2019 campaign, having scored 22 goals in the Premier League, Aubameyang shared the golden boot with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Although the Bundesliga player of the 2015-16 season has not received any individual prize for representing the Gabon national team yet, Aubameyang's extraordinary performances in the different parts of Europe surely make the people of Gabon proud.

