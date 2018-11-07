5 most underrated footballers in the world right now

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 438 // 07 Nov 2018, 15:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the last decade or so, the beautiful game has given us some of the most important players that have broken more records than any other generation of football players really have. While the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi still remains a hot topic of discussion, there have been some extremely talented prowesses who have emerged as the 'future' of the game. The likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe have surely sealed themselves in the books of the future.

While these players ascend to greater heights, there are some who have been overshadowed by their success, either playing for an unknown club or not being given the opportunity to portray their talents in order to gain the recognition. 5 such players have the potential and are capable of winning some of the greatest accolades in the world, given the fact that their time on the pitch becomes more regular than what it truly is, after all, being an underrated player isn't what they'd enjoy!

#5 Suso - AC Milan

The midfielder surely the exposure.

The attacking midfielder has been under a lot of speculation, as he is rumored to have been in talks with Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Gareth Bale. A versatile playmaker, he is known for his ability to play both as a midfielder and as a forward, where he mostly plays as a winger.

However, his abilities have been shadowed by his time in Serie A, and he surely deserves a chance to play for one of the biggest teams in Europe in order to really prove his potential. While letting him go would surely be a loss for the Italian giants, the world can really get to see what the Spaniard is truly capable of, as he has a lot more to offer.

1 / 5 NEXT