5 Most Unfair Sackings in Premier League History

Redknapp helped Tottenham reach the Champions League

In the world of modern football, the job of a manager is becoming increasingly comprehensive but a manager's job security is plummeting.

Where once managerial tenures that lasted over five years were the norm, they are today considered an anomaly. Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson were famed for their longevity, which lasted more than 20 years but in today's environment, the plaudits for the same go to the likes of Sean Dyche.

Over the years, especially with the advent of rich, foreign/oligarch ownership, turnover in managers increased greatly.

Along the way, it is obvious that a few managers would be unfairly sacked, having fallen prey to insanely high and unachievable expectations of those who don't quite understand the game.

Leeds United, under the ownership of the eccentric Massimo Cellino, have gained a penchant for sacking managers at a rate far higher than even Chelsea. In the Premier League, Sunderland's hiring and sacking of managers was a yearly event as they attempted to stave off relegation.

Over the years, a lot of men have paid for their jobs due to egoistic owners and through, not much fault of their own. In this slideshow, we will look at 5 of the most unfair Premier League manager sackings.

#5 Chris Hughton (Newcastle United)

Chris Hughton is one of the most likeable men in football

Presently managing Brighton in the Premier League, Chris Hughton is one of the most likeable men in football.

He is calm, patient, well mannered and refuses to moan about poor refereeing decisions, understanding that they are human. In other words, he is the anti- Mike Ashley.

In 2010, Hughton was the manager of a promising Newcastle United team, which he had rebuilt and won the Championship with after their unthinkable relegation.

Newcastle had an amazing season. They were unbeaten at St. James' park and romped to promotion in record time. In the ensuing summer transfer window, Hughton purchased Hatem Ben Arfa and the late Cheik Tiote, both of whom became fan favourites.

He helped Newcastle start the season in blistering form thrashing Aston Villa, overcoming Arsenal at the Emirates and securing a thumping 5-1 win in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Then, in December, with Newcastle sitting comfortably in 11th place, Hughton was sacked. It was a shocking decision that not many agreed with. Ashley came under scrutiny from team captain Kevin Nolan and club legend Alan Shearer amongst others.

After a few years of struggles, Hughton has established himself at Brighton who he led to a magnificent promotion as well as a tremendous first season in the Premier League, further displaying to Newcastle what they had missed out on.

