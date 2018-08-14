5 most valuable clubs in the Premier League

Manchester City lift the 2018 Premier League title

Money is changing the face of the Premier League. It has become the most exciting league with arrivals of top coaches such as Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Unai Emery (Arsenal) and top players such as Pogba, Kante, De Bruyne in the recent past.

Major sources of revenue for these clubs are Gate and Matchday income, TV and Broadcasting, Retail, Commercial, Player trading. Forbes publishes the annual list of 'The most valuable Soccer Teams".

So, now let's take a look at the most valuable Premier League clubs:

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool are one of the most decorated clubs in the English Premier League history. Forbes value The Reds at $1,944 million. They are the 8th richest club in the world.

Liverpool was home to many legends of the game such as Steven Gerard, Xabi Alonso, Dirk Kuyt, Daniel Agger. And they are still home to great players such as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Alisson.

Liverpool have won 18 league titles, 5 Champions League titles, 7 FA Cup titles and other trophies. They are second only to Manchester United in terms of title-winning campaigns in England. With the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, they will hope to win even more trophies.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

In June 2003, Roman Abramovich took the ownership of Chelsea. In that year Chelsea finished second in the Premier League. Many people believed that this is when the extravagant spending spree of European clubs started with the transfer of Andriy Shevchenko for £30 million.

The Forbes value Chelsea at $2062 million. They are the fourth most valuable club in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won 5 Premier League titles,1 Champions League, 8 FA cups and many more trophies.

Chelsea are famous for their no-nonsense approach when it comes to managers. Can Chelsea climb to the top of the Premier League by signing players like Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga? Only time will tell.

