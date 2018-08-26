5 Most Valuable Footballers Born In 2000

Reinis Alksnajs FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2018

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

Even though it is already 2018, the dawn of the millennium seems like just a few days before. So it's quite unusual to see footballers with a birth age starting with a two. But the world is moving forward as fast as never before. Just ten years back first people born in 2000 started going to school but now they are starting their adult lives.

It has been fun to look at their progress in football. Two years ago Moise Kean became the first player born in 2000 to make his debut in one of Europe's top four leagues. But now players like Ryan Sessegnon and Jadon Sancho are regulars in Premier League and Bundesliga.

It's crazy to see how market prices have increased, just before a year the most valuable player born in 2000 was valued at £4.5m. Now the price has risen over £30m.

Let's have a look at the most valuable footballers born in the last year of the 20th century.

#5 Moise Kean (Juventus / Italy) - £10.80m

Moise Kean on his Juventus debut

In the November 2016, the young Italian striker Moise Kean became the first player born in 2000 to play in one of the top four leagues. 16 years old at the time, the youngster came on at the 84th minute for Juventus against Pescara. Just three days later Kean made his debut in Champions League against Sevilla, once again coming on at the 84th minute.

The young prospect played two more games that season and even scored the winning goal of the final league match against Bologna. The following season Kean went on a loan to Hellas Verona, playing 19 games and scoring four goals in the Seria A.

At the start of the summer, there was speculation that Juventus wasn't entirely happy with Kean's development and looked to sell him. But, as the transfer period in Italy is over and it is going to end in all the other top leagues, it seems that the young striker will stay with the Italian champions. He has a difficult season ahead of him and it won't be easy even to get on the bench. But Kean can learn a lot from one of the newest additions to the team, Cristiano Ronaldo.

