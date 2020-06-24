5 most valuable forwards in world football

A look at the five most expensive forwards who are active in world football.

The duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, are conspicuous by their absence in this list.

Football is all about goals, and it is no surprise that the most significant transfers are usually made for forwards who score the bulk of goals and torment defenders. Be it Neymar's and Mbappe's mindboggling transfers to PSG or Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money move to Juventus, the big clubs in Europe are always on the lookout for top attacking talent.

With both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the wrong side of 30 at the moment, it is time for a new generation of superstars to occupy the top spots in terms of market value.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the five most valuable forwards in world football right now. All these forwards have already proved themselves on the big stage and are key players for their respective clubs.

Note: All player valuations have been taken from Transfermarkt.

Five most valuable forwards in world football:

#T3: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €120 million

Mo Salah has been a very consistent forward for Liverpool.

One of the most recognisable names in world football at the moment, Mohamed Salah has transformed into a goal-scoring machine under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Winner of two back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot awards, the Egyptian forward has had a considerable influence in Liverpool's dominating displays, forming a fearsome trio with his fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Blessed with electric pace and an excellent left foot, the 28-year-old forward has improved his finishing skills tremendously and has already scored 20 goals for Liverpool this season. Gunning for a third Premier League Golden Boot in a row, Salah will be looking to continue his ridiculous goal-scoring form in the rest of the season.

Sometimes underrated by fans and critics alike, there is no doubt that Mohamed Salah is an elite attacker and one of the most consistent and threatening forwards in world football at the moment.

#T3: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - €120 million

Sadio Mane is a key forward in Liverpool's front-three.

Arguably Liverpool's best player this season, Sadio Mane has been in blistering form for the Premier League giants in the last few seasons. Capable of scoring goals and changing the complexion of a match in the blink of an eye, the 28-year-old forward's commitment, pace, tenacity and finishing skills have transformed The Reds into a European superpower under Jurgen Klopp.

Joint winner of the Premier League Golden Boot last season along with two other forwards - his teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mane has continued from where he left off, scoring 14 goals already this season.

With the Senegalese international being linked with moves to Real Madrid and other European giants recently, Liverpool will be desperate to hold on to the services of the supremely talented forward.

#T2: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €128 million

Chelsea v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

One of England's brightest talents, Raheem Sterling has quickly developed into a world-class forward under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Blessed with electric pace just like Salah and Mane, Sterling has tormented Premier League defenders with his skills and dribbling abilities and has established himself as one of the most important members of the brilliant Manchester City squad.

Having already made more than 250 Premier League appearances for Manchester City and Liverpool combined at the age of only 25, the England international has a wealth of experience of playing at the top level. Always adding new dimensions to his game and constantly learning, Sterling has the potential to reach the very pinnacle of this sport.

The 25-year-old winger has not been at his best for The Cityzens in this calendar year, but an impressive performance against Arsenal after the lockdown could signal the speedy winger's return to top form once again.

#T2: Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) - €128 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The world's most expensive footballer, Neymar has long been seen as the one to break Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's duopoly in the Ballon d'Or battle. Supremely talented and gifted on the ball, the Brazilian forward has contributed decisively for his club and country whenever he has been fit.

In just 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season, PSG's number 10 has scored an astonishing 13 goals and assisted a further six goals, showing his incredible talent and eye for goal. Having formed an impressive partnership with Kylian Mbappe, PSG fans will be hoping that Neymar remains fit and committed to the Parisian club's cause.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making a big-money move unlikely for the 28-year-old superstar in this transfer window, Neymar will be looking to buckle down and inspire PSG to the Champions League trophy when the competition resumes once again in August.

#1: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €180 million

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The second-most expensive transfer and the most expensive teenager ever, Kylian Mbappe at the age of 21 has already won four Ligue 1 titles, two domestic cups and the FIFA World Cup, becoming the second-youngest player after Pele to score in a World Cup final. One of the quickest players in world football at the moment, Mbappe's intelligent runs and clinical finishing skills have made him one of the most challenging forwards to defend against.

With 30 goals in just 33 appearances for PSG this season, the French forward has cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic forwards ever to play the game. Rightly touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe looks set to follow in his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps and establish himself as one of the all-time greats.

Arguably the most crucial player in PSG ahead of even his superstar teammate and fellow forward Neymar, Mbappe will be looking to maintain his incredible form and win plenty of team trophies and individual accolades in the future.

Note: According to Transfermarkt, the market values of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are €112 million and €60 million, respectively.