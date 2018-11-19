5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now

Ninad Singh

De Bruyne

Midfield is an extremely important position in football, because the real 'powerhouse' of a football team is actually located in the center of the pitch, as the midfield is where it starts and where it ends. With Paul Pogba once being the most expensive midfielder in the world a couple of years ago, times have surely changed as we now move into a newer generation of the sport.

Over the years, the transfer values for some players have changed drastically. 2017, in particular, was a year where the transfer records were broken, and significantly too. 5 such midfield menaces have topped the list and have not only made themselves as the most consistent footballers but have also earned the title of being the most expensive midfielders in the world. A transfer could change it all for them.

#5 Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid (€90million)

Saul has the potential to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Saul is regarded by many as one of the hottest talents in the world, as his ability to play at any position in the midfield and in the attack makes him different from any other player in the world. Standing 6'0 tall, the Spaniard has it all. From pace to ball control, he is considered as one of the most complete midfielders of this generation.

Diego Simeone has developed a lot of players under his realm, and Saul is one of the jewels. At the age of 23, his transfer value is way more than most players in his particular position. Much comes from his ability to orchestrate the play and control the midfield from his zone. Rumors did suggest in the past that the Spaniard would be moving to the Spanish capital to join Real Madrid, but has shunned the reports and he decided to stay with Atleti.

All Stats via transfermarkt

