5 moves Barcelona could make in the summer transfer window

Xavi's appointment as Barcelona manager has turned out to be a masterstroke. The club legend has transformed the side and they can only get better from hereon. He did get a few reinforcements in January, but needs more additions in the summer.

The Catalan club are yet to figure out their wage bill and need to make space before getting in new players. However, Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will do anything possible to get the team back in the La Liga title hunt.

Here are five moves Barcelona could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Keep Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is heading towards the end of his contract at Camp Nou and has not yet penned a new deal. The Frenchman reportedly demanded an exorbiant amount in wages and the club turned it down.

Barcelona tried to sell the winger in January, but he rejected the move and stayed at Camp Nou. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Xavi has managed to get the best out of the winger.

The manager confirmed that he would use the players at his disposal despite their contract status, as the need right now is to get the club back to the top and not send out a message.

He has done well in recent matches, and reports suggest the club have reopened contract talks with him. Keeping Dembele at the club would be a huge boost and one that could get them back in the title race next season.

#4 - Sign Cesar Azpilicueta

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have reportedly agreed a contract with Barcelona, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The club needs to ensure it is not another Gini Wijnaldum situation and quickly seal the deal.

While they can get those deals over the line, the club also need to sign Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain is a versatile defender and would fit into the system perfectly. He can operate as a full-back or play at the heart of the defense when needed.

#3 - Sell Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is a player Barcelona signed with a lot of hope. After missing out on him in 2020, the club finally snapped him up on a free transfer in 2021.

He has not done poorly for the Catalan side this season, but just does not fit Xavi's system. The Dutchman has scored 10 goals in 20 La Liga games, but has failed to score in any other competition despite playing nine matches in the Champions League, Europa League, and Supercopa.

AC Milan, Inter, Tottenham, Napoli, and Juventus are said to be interested in the forward, and it would be ideal for the Catalan side to sell him. While the fee might not be high, the club will be making a profit regardless as they got him after his contract at Lyon expired.

More importantly, they can free up more space in the wage bill and afford another player who instantly fits into Xavi's system.

#2 - Barcelona need a new full-back

Going into next season with Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, and Dani Alves as their experienced full-backs would be a bad option. Xavi has indicated that he needs a full-back signed, and Barcelona are working on getting him one.

Ajax's talented full-back Noussair Mazraoui is said to be the top target for the club right now, and they can sign him on a free transfer. The Moroccan star's contract at Ajax expires in the summer, and reports suggest the Catalan club are already in talks to sign him.

However, they face some tough competition from Bayern Munich, who are also keen on getting him to the Allianz Arena. The Blaugrana have reportedly been monitoring him this season, and their scouts were at the stadium when Ajax were knocked out by Benfica in the Champions League.

Another player linked with the Catalan side is Jose Gaya. The Valencia star has a year left on his contract and could be available for a cut-price deal.

#1 - Sell Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti is still at Camp Nou, and has played just once this season. The defender seems to have recovered completely from his injuries but is not playing as Araujo and Pique have sealed their place in the starting XI.

Barcelona need to sell Umtiti in the summer and this time, ensure that the sale goes through.

The Catalan side were looking to get him off their books last summer, but the defender refused to leave.

Reports also suggested that the club were willing to terminate his contract but could not agree on compensation with him. While there are multiple clubs interested in signing Umtiti, no one is reportedly willing to match the wages offered by the Catalan side.

