Bayern Munich are reportedly planning a restructure in the transfer market and their approach towards signing new players. The Bundesliga giants reportedly want to get in more young players and not spend big on the experienced ones.

Moreover, they are now ready to sell their top players to raise funds, as their revenue system has taken a hit since the pandemic. While that is a big blow for the club, they are still looking to challenge for the titles on the pitch and compete with the very best around the world.

With all that in mind, here are 5 moves Bayern Munich could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Solve Lewandowski's future

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Until the start of March, it looked like Bayern Munich were going to go into next season with a very similar starting XI. They kept rejecting rumors of interest in Erling Haaland by claiming they have Robert Lewandowski for the foreseeable future.

Things quickly changed, and now it looks like the striker will leave in the summer. He is reportedly unhappy with the contract situation and how long the club have taken to get things sorted.

Moreover, the ever-so-reliable Jan Aage Fjortoft has confirmed that the striker is considering options as he is eyeing a final big move. Despite initially rejecting claims, Bayern did inquire into Haaland but decided against it after learning of the total cost.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Re: Lewandowski (and Haaland)



Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern this summer



He wants another big move



Bayern wants Erling Haaland as replacement



Bayern got an „outsiders chance“ to get him. City and Real Madrid still the favorites Re: Lewandowski (and Haaland)Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern this summer He wants another big moveBayern wants Erling Haaland as replacement Bayern got an „outsiders chance“ to get him. City and Real Madrid still the favorites

Lewandowski is not short of options as reports suggest PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested. The Polish star is not looking to join any particular club in the summer and is reportedly willing to hold talks with all interested parties before deciding his future.

#4 - Keep Serge Gnabry

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Serge Gnabry is yet to pen a new deal at Bayern Munich, which would be a big worry for them. They are already set to lose Kingsley Coman on a free transfer this summer, as his wage demands have not come down.

The German is reportedly a target for Real Madrid this summer, with David Alaba pushing his new club to sign his old teammate. The forward's contract expires at the end of next season, and this would be the best time for Bayern if they are planning to cash in on him.

However, Los Blancos are not the only side keen on signing him, as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona are also keeping tabs. Chelsea were also linked with the former Arsenal man, but the club's situation has seen them cool their interest.

The Bundesliga side are keen on keeping the winger and that should be one of their top priorities in the summer. They could not afford to lose two of their best wingers in the same window just because they were not willing to give them a new extra pound.

#3 - Trim the squad more?

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich do not have a huge squad compared to other top clubs around Europe, but they are still looking to trim it down. Their new aim is reportedly to keep the best possible starting XI and 2-3 more top players at the club. They want the rest of the squad filled with youngsters, especially from their academy.

The move could see the likes of Bouna Sarr, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Sven Ulreich leave in the summer. Niklas Süle has already agreed a deal to join Borussia Dortmund, and he will be leaving on a free transfer.

#2 - New identity for Bayern Munich?

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

With several top players available on free transfers, Bayern Munich would normally be one of the first clubs to show interest. Especially when a German player like Antonio Rudiger is available, they look to pounce and sign them up quickly.

However, reports suggest the Bundesliga side are not looking to make a move for the Chelsea star. Despite the defender being in top form and being a perfect fit for the team, the club is unwilling to sign a player who is already at their peak.

If they allow Lewandowski to leave and sign a young striker, that would clearly indicate a change in the club's identity.

#1 - Sign Christopher Nkunku

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Christopher Nkunku, and he would be the best signing for them this summer. The move would see Julian Nagelsmann get another of his favorite players from RB Leipzig.

Nkunku is a big fan of the coach and once said:

"Thomas Tuchel [at PSG] used to ask a lot of me, but I didn't have enough time to do what he asked. Julian Nagelsmann also expects a lot from me, and he's demanding about what I do in training and games. That's taken me further. He also talks a lot about tactics."

It would not be a surprise if Bayern Munich sign the Frenchman as a replacement for Lewandowski.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava