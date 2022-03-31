Manchester City have one of the best squads in the world, and Pep Guardiola gets the most out of his players. They still have a few spaces to fill, and it would be interesting to see how they spend in the summer window.

The Cityzens are still looking to complete a treble this season as they are on top of the table in the Premier League and are still in the FA Cup and Champions League. However, they will need to be proactive in the summer to remain in contention for silverware.

Here are 5 moves Manchester City could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Sign a full-back needed at all costs

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to be heading back to the pitch any time soon, and Guardiola has been forced to use Joao Cancelo. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the other player he has been using in the position, and the Ukrainian star has done well.

They need a fresh face soon as Kyle Walker is the only recognized right-back in the squad, and he is not always at his best. The Spanish manager used John Stones in a few games and it shows how much he needs a full-back.

The signing can be on either flank, as Cancelo can operate in both places. Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund would be the ideal signing as Angelino is unlikely to return from RB Leipzig.

Jose Gaya would also be a good pick, while Barcelona's Sergino Dest has also been linked with the Cityzens.

#4 - Who replaces Fernandinho?

Sporting CP v Manchester City: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Fernandinho is yet to decide his future, and the Brazilian could end up leaving the club. He has been replaced by Rodri in the starting XI, but the void he will eventually leave in the squad will be big.

No player coming will be able to throw Rodri out of the starting XI straight away, but he should be good enough to challenge the Spaniard for a starting role.

Ismaël Bennacer of AC Milan would be a wise pick for Guardiola unless the club are willing to spend big and go for Declan Rice in the summer.

#3 - To sign or not to sign a striker?

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Signing a striker last summer was a top priority, but that did not go well. They were confident of getting Harry Kane, but Tottenham stayed firm and did not let their prized asset leave. Reports suggest City tried to get Cristiano Ronaldo at the very end but failed to win the race after Manchester United intervened.

They have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, who could prove to be the big signing City make this summer. The Borussia Dortmund star is a perfect player for Guardiola and is one of the brightest young stars in the world.

Another player linked with City is Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly looking to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Cityzens could also go back in for Kane, as he is still open to leaving Spurs but face competition from Manchester United.

#2 - Raheem Sterling to stay put?

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City has been complex. He was reportedly keen on leaving the club last summer after falling out with Guardiola. Things seem to have changed for the better, but he is still not happy with his game time.

The Englishman teased a move to Barcelona during the season, but the Catalan side went on to sign another player from Man City instead – Ferran Torres.

Not many clubs need Sterling right now, which might be an issue for him. He is battling Jack Grealish for the starting spot, which is very well set to continue unless he gets a big offer to leave.

#1 - Does Gabriel Jesus have a future at Manchester City?

Swindon Town v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Pep Guardiola went into the season with just one senior striker in the squad – Gabriel Jesus. However, for most of the games this season, the manager has opted to pay with a false nine instead.

Even when Jesus has played this season, he has often been used as a right-winger. The forward could be reconsidering his options, with reports claiming he has offers on his table.

Juventus are among the clubs keen on signing him, while some rumors of interest from Arsenal have also emerged. Some reports in Germany add that BVB are also looking to sign him.

The Bundesliga side reportedly want him as part of the deal for Erling Haaland if Manchester City are not looking to activate the release clause. The Brazilian's contract at the club expires next year and he is yet to pen a new deal.

There is a good chance the striker will leave this summer if he does not sign a new contract soon. Guardiola is still keen to keep him at the club and the board have offered him a double-your-money contract.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava