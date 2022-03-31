PSG have a fantastic squad on paper but are just not able to get things right on the pitch. They are cruising to the league title, but their Champions League dreams remain unfulfilled.

Mauricio Pochettino's future is still unclear, and the Argentine could be replaced in the summer. While that is yet to be decided, PSG have a few big issues to take care of regardless of who the manager is.

Here are 5 moves PSG could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Time to move on from Neymar and/or Lionel Messi?

Neymar and Lionel Messi have not been at their best this season, and their form has been a big worry for PSG. The duo were unstoppable when they played together at Barcelona but have not been able to replicate that magic at Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian is reportedly a player PSG are looking to offload this summer, despite him penning a new deal this season.

Neymar has confirmed that he wants to play in the MLS, but a move to the USA right now looks unlikely. A switch back to Barcelona has not been ruled out, but given the Catalan side's wage bill issues, they are not in the running.

Messi is also caught in a similar issue, and Barcelona have reportedly closed the doors on a possible return for him. The only possibility for him would be Manchester City, who have been waiting for him for the last two years.

#4 - Squad balance needs to be reworked

PSG have a star-studded squad, but there is no balance in the starting XI. Compared to other top teams and especially those who have won the Champions League in recent years, the Ligue1 side seem to be far too dependent on their attackers.

The midfield is half decent, but things go from bad to worse when they come under pressure. They need to work on getting a good balance and find players who can do well in attack and in defense.

Their defense is also in a similar shape. Hakimi loves to attack and has been caught out of position a lot of times. Marquinhos and Kimpembe have not been able to handle the big teams well, and only Nuno Mendes seems to have a grip of doing well consistently.

#3 - What next for Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe's situation is yet to be decided, and PSG remain hopeful of keeping him at the club. If they manage to get him to pen a new deal, that would be best for their future.

However, there is a good chance the Frenchman will leave for Real Madrid for free. The French club cannot do anything if he refuses to sign a new contract and will have to start looking for his replacements.

Erling Haaland will undoubtedly be the best possible signing for them as he can almost fill the void left by Mbappe. Another signing they should be targeting is Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly looking to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

On the free transfer side, Paulo Dybala would be a decent signing as he can link up well and is a perfect second striker for any team.

#2 - Keep Nuno Mendes at PSG

Of the signings PSG made last summer, Nuno Mendes was comparatively low-profile. He joined on loan with an option to buy, and given how he has performed this season, it would be a massive mistake if they let him leave.

The Portuguese star has done well to seal the left-back spot and has provided stability. He is excellent in attack as well, and can pop up in the right places to send the ball into the box.

Reports suggest the option to buy is at €40 million this summer, and would be a much-needed signing for PSG.

#1 - Solve the Keylor Navas issue

Keylor Navas and Gigi Donarrumma have been fighting for the #1 spot in the PSG side this season. They have been doing well, but the Costa Rican has done better in games.

However, PSG are looking at the club's future, and the Italian goalkeeper is their best option has he has more years left in his career than the former Real Madrid star.

Keeping Navas would be the best option for PSG as they can slot him into the starting XI as and when needed, but the goalkeeper is unlikely to accept a bench role for another season. If they are to cash in on the Costa Rican, this summer will be their best chance as he will not be in demand after next season.

Who can the French giants bring in to replace Navas? The best option possible option would be their own player, Alphonse Areola, who is currently on loan at West Ham United.

