5 new Premier League new signings who have performed well so far

Premier League clubs enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window. The 20 clubs spent £1.9 billion (via Guardian) on reinforcing their squads.

Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus are in the excellent form currently

The English top division is regarded as the most competitive football league in Europe. Several big-name players have failed to adjust to its physicality and intensity in the past. However, some of the new signings have settled down quickly in the league and are playing a key role for their teams.

On that note, here's a list of five new signings who have performed well so far this season:

#1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City spent £51.5 million (via Guardian) to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Norway international has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his life at the Etihad Stadium. He has 14 goals and three assists in eight league games for the Cityzens. Haaland also scored three goals in his first two UEFA Champions League outings for Man City.

The 22-year-old forward won the 'Premier League Player of the Month' in August 2022.

Haaland will play a key role for the Cityzens this season as they look to defend their Premier League title. Pep Guardiola will also be looking to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with Man City.

#2 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has settled in well at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a decent spell at Manchester City, scoring 58 goals in 159 Premier League appearances for the club.

However, he has been a revelation since joining Arsenal this summer. The Brazil international has played eight league games so far this season, and has five goals and three assists. He was named 'Arsenal's Player of the Month' in August.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point clear of second-placed Manchester City. Jesus will look to continue his fine form as the Gunners look to compete for the league title this season.

#3 Nick Pope

Nick Pope has established himself among key players at Newcastle United

Nick Pope is among the most talented English goalkeepers of his generation. He left Burnley to join Newcastle United for £10 million (via Sky Sports) this summer.

Pope has adjusted seamlessly at his new club and has been among the Magpies' top performers this season. He has three clean sheets in eight league games so far this season. The former Burnley man has also registered 30 saves, three punches and 10 sweeper clearances in the English top division.

The 30-year-old stopper was nominated for the' Premier League Player of the Month' award in August. Pope is among the leading contenders to keep the gloves for England in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

#4 Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha impressed with his performances for Fulham

Joao Palhinha has impressed everyone with his performances since joining Fulham from Sporting CP. He has scored two goals in the league so far.

The Portugal international is among the Cottagers' star performers as they fly high in the Premier League. The London outfit are currently eighth in the league table, with 11 points from eight games.

The 27-year-old midfielder has completed 32 tackles in the league, most among Premier League players. Apart from that, he has registered 197 passes, seven interceptions and 12 clearances in the English top division.

He will be a crucial player for Fulham this season as they look to retain their status as a Premier League club.

#5 Armel Bella-Kotchap

Armel Bella-Kotchap impressed with his performances for Southampton.

Armel Bella-Kotchap joined Southampton from VfL Bochum on a four-year deal in June for a fee of £8.6 million.

He has made an instant impact at St. Mary's Park and has been among the Saints' top performers so far. Bella-Kotchap has played seven league games, registering one assist. According to WhoScored, the young defender is averaging 1.6 tackles, 2.4 interceptions, 4.6 clearances and 3.1 aerial duels per 90 minutes.

His impressive performances for the South Coast club also caught the attention of Hansi Flick, who awarded him with his international debut last month.

