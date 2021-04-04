5 new Premier League signings who have had the most impact this season

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, teams have been cautious about making signings but these players have certainly justified their price tags and then some.

Premier League sides earn a lot of money through broadcasting rights and other revenue streams that come from playing in the most popular football league in the world. These days, even the smallest Premier League sides can afford to spend big in the transfer window in order to improve their squads.

This past summer hasn't been much different despite the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that we're into the final leg of fixtures for the 2020-21 season, it seems like a good time to see how the new signings have fared over the course of the campaign.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 Premier League signings who have had the most impact this season.

#5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had proven himself at Southampton and his was a signing that guaranteed positive returns. Jose Mourinho loves his defensive midfielders and it would have been hard for him to find a better fit for the system than Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur signed the 25-year-old for around £15 million and they recouped a major chunk of that by selling Kyle Walker-Peters to the Saints for a reported fee of £12 million.

Hojbjerg has been an absolute tank in midfield, always willing to go into battle and unafraid of coming off worse in a tackle. He has a tackle success rate of 52% in the league and has made 79 successful tackles, the second most in the Prem.

💪 Most Tackles: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 79



😡 Most Times Tackled: Raheem Sterling - 67#PremierLeaguePairings pic.twitter.com/vYJfA9hilW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 27, 2021

#4 Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

After surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, Aston Villa have had an excellent campaign this time around. Their players were at the top of their game in the early part of the season and in new signing Ollie Watkins, they had a mobile striker who was also strong enough to negotiate the physicality of the English top-flight.

Watkins was signed for a whopping £28 million and there were apprehensions around Aston Villa spending big on a player who had no experience in top-flight football. Ollie Watkins' best performance for Dean Smith's side earlier in the season, where he scored a hat-trick against Liverpool as Aston Villa trounced them 7-2.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this term and has been well worth the money invested in him so far.

The reaction of his team-mates says it all.



What a moment for Ollie Watkins 😍 pic.twitter.com/cP0KU4CBW8 — England (@England) March 27, 2021

