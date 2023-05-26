5 New signings who have had the biggest impact this season (2022-23)

The impact of a new signing in football can be immense, shaping the destiny of a team on and off the pitch. When a club manages to secure the right player, it can revolutionize their performance and elevate their standing in the competitive landscape.

The addition of a skilled and dynamic player injects fresh creativity, tactical versatility, and a winning mentality into the squad. The importance of signing the right players goes beyond their abilities.

A successful signing must also align with the team's style of play, fit into the existing tactical setup and integrate seamlessly with the club's values and culture.

Selecting the ideal player requires meticulous analysis, considering factors such as their technical prowess, positional needs, and potential for future growth.

The right signing can be a game-changer, propelling a team towards glory and cementing their status in football history. Without further ado, let's take a look at five new signings that have had the biggest impact this season.

#5 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Paulo Dybala has had a significant impact at AS Roma since joining the club in the summer of 2022. He has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances and his presence on the pitch has helped Roma to improve their attacking play.

Dybala is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions. He has been used as a central attacking midfielder, a second striker, and a winger by Roma manager Jose Mourinho. He is a gifted dribbler and goalscorer, and he can create chances for his teammates.

Dybala's arrival at Roma has been a major boost for the club and he was expected to play a key role in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. With just two more games remaining in the season, Roma still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe's elite competition.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski has been a sensational signing for Barcelona since joining the club in the summer of 2022. He has scored 33 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, and he has been a prolific goalscoring outlet for them.

Lewandowski is a clinical goalscorer who is always in the right place at the right time. He has a great sense of positioning and is also very good at finishing chances. The Polish icon is also a hard worker who is always willing to press and track back.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United signed a 31-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer for a sum of €70 million. But the Brazilian has emphatically silenced his skeptics. He has proved to be a great addition to the team and has helped raise the levels at the club.

Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner, added much-needed steel to United's midfield. In addition to being excellent in a defensive sense, the Brazilian's technical qualities helped made recycling possession easy for Erik ten Hag's side.

He has chipped in with goals and assists as well and has been crucial to Manchester United's quest for a Champions League berth as well as winning the Carabao Cup. In 51 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this term, Casemiro has scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

Gary Neville: "Without Casemiro, United would not be heading back to the Champions League."

#2 Khvicha Kvaratskshelia (Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation in his debut season at Napoli. The Georgian winger has been one of the club's most consistent performers, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia has been a key part of Napoli's attack and his pace, dribbling and creativity have been a constant threat to opposing defenders. He has also been a reliable finisher and he has scored some important goals for the club this season.

Kvaratskhelia's arrival at Napoli has been a major boost for the club and he played a massive role in their Serie A triumph.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has been a huge hit at Manchester City since joining the club last summer from Borussia Dortmund on a deal worth €60 million. The Norwegian striker has done a phenomenal job at his new club and has crossed the 50-goal mark in all competitions this term.

Haaland has taken to the Premier League like fish to water and has already broken the record for most goals in a single season in the competition. He's netted 36 times already with one game remaining.

He has scored 12 goals and provided an assist in 10 Champions League appearances and has been critical to their quest for European glory. In 51 appearances across all competitions for City so far this term, Haaland has scored 52 goals and provided nine assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Another trophy Erling Haaland has been named the FWA Footballer of the YearAnother trophy Erling Haaland has been named the FWA Footballer of the Year 🏆Another trophy 😎 https://t.co/bXmWoUUubc

